Photo: Getty

Three Teens Arrested in Santa Monica Armed Robbery

The group threatened to shoot if the victim didn’t hand over his phone

Three teenagers were arrested after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint in Santa Monica, authorities said.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the incident occurred at 500 Broadway, where a group of juveniles threatened to shoot a victim if he did not hand over his phone. The victim complied, and officers later located the suspects near the 500 block of Olympic Boulevard.

Police said one of the suspects was found in possession of the stolen phone. While no handgun was recovered, officers found an airsoft gun in the suspects’ possession.

Three of the four suspects, all between 15 and 16 years old, were taken into custody. Authorities have not released their names due to their ages.

Photo: Google Street View
Photo: Google Earth
Photo Credit Mark Weinberg
Photo: Instagram: @beethoven.market
Photo: Heal The Bay
