Mar Vista Council to Address Bike Parking Improvements, Oil Well Maintenance at Wednesday Meeting

The agenda also includes discussions on wildfire recovery and ocean water quality

The Mar Vista Community Council’s Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability Committee will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 2, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom. The agenda includes discussions on oil well maintenance, traffic concerns, wildfire recovery, and ocean water quality.

Key topics on the agenda include a discussion on Council File 24-1580, which addresses the use of maintenance acidizing at local oil sites and its environmental impact. The committee will also consider a traffic and safety request for Sawtelle Boulevard, submitted by a community member.

Wildfire-related recovery efforts will feature prominently, including a review of Council File 25-0006-S28, which prioritizes burying power lines in very high fire hazard severity zones. Another motion, Council File 25-0006-S69, will examine the effects of the Palisades Fire on ocean water quality, public safety, and marine life.

Additional discussions will focus on bike parking improvements at Venice Boulevard and Centinela Avenue, as well as ongoing concerns about hazardous debris and infrastructure vulnerabilities following the recent windstorms and wildfires.

Residents are invited to participate in the virtual meeting at this link (Meeting ID: 860 0748 7493).