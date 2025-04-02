Nonprofit Warns of Heavy Metal Contamination in Santa Monica Bay

The contamination is linked to storm runoff carrying toxic debris from burned structures and scorched land in the Palisades, Topanga, and Malibu

Marine life in Santa Monica Bay faces significant risks from heavy metals that leached into the water following January’s Palisades wildfires, according to new water-quality testing results released by environmental nonprofit Heal the Bay.

Testing conducted at 10 sites across the bay found elevated levels of beryllium, copper, chromium, nickel, lead, silver, arsenic, and zinc, among other contaminants. Heal the Bay scientists warn that these metals, even in low concentrations, can disrupt biological processes, damage cells, and harm reproductive and immune functions in marine species. Additionally, pollutants can accumulate through the food chain, posing potential risks to humans who consume contaminated seafood.

While initial fears of immediate human health risks from runoff pollution were eased by the findings, Heal the Bay remains cautious. “We cannot definitively say that the water is safe until we have additional data and risk-thresholds for recreational contact,” the organization stated.

Heal the Bay is urging authorities to accelerate the removal of fire-related debris along the shoreline. Delays have persisted, with 45 homeowners opting out of federal cleanup programs and nearly 100 failing to respond. “Every day that hazardous debris remains along the coast, more harmful contaminants flow into the sea,” said Tracy Quinn, Heal the Bay’s president and CEO.

Areas showing the highest levels of contamination include Topanga Beach, Malibu’s Big Rock section, and Will Rogers State Beach. However, Santa Monica Pier and Dockweiler State Beach also showed increased heavy metal levels, indicating a need for further investigation into contaminant movement offshore.

Though current conditions remain uncertain, Heal the Bay recommends that beachgoers avoid fire-impacted areas, including those south of Montana Avenue in Santa Monica, until more comprehensive testing is completed.