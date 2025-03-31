Venice Shorts: Twenty-Five RVs & Campers Now Populate Washington Blvd

Many Permanently Parked, Propped Upped

By Nick Antonicello

As of Saturday afternoon (3.29.25), at least twenty-five RV’s, campers and other permanently parked vehicles are populating Washington Blvd., from Via Marina west to Lincoln Boulevard due east.

With most parked on the Los Angeles side of the border, or north side Washington, the problem remains a headache for residents forced to tolerate the current conditions of filth, human excrement, and drug activity.

The image you see here is of an RV that is on safety stilts that was taken Saturday afternoon, another oversized and illegally parked vehicle.

An informal count was taken Saturday as the problem continues to spread despite attempts by neighbors to have the vehicles cleared and cleaned.

A motion was submitted recently to the Homeless Committee of the Venice Neighborhood Council to recommend removal of these RVs at their February meeting.

Incredibly so, the vote was 7-0 to take no action at all and the problem continues to fester.

Members of the neighborhood were outraged by the lack of concern for these residents.

How much worse do conditions need to become before some formal action is taken between both LA City and Los Angeles County?

For many tourists and visitors, Washington Boulevard is the gateway to the Venice Pier, boardwalk and beach.

Is this the image we want for a destination tourist community at the beach?

For whom does this make sense?

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood who covers the current encampment and RV crisis here in Venice. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice? Contact Antonicello via email at nantoni@mindspring.com