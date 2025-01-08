January 10, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Facebook: Phil Brock

Here’s What’s Been Damaged After One Day of Devastating, 3,000-Acre Palisades Fire

An evacuation center at Westwood Recreation Center, located at 1350 S Sepulveda Blvd., is open for evacuees and accepts small animals

By Zach Armstrong

Officials continue to battle the Palisades fire: a nearly 3,000-acre blaze which has already ravaged a bevy of homes in the affluent community along with many of its beloved local establishments.

The entire neighborhood has been under an evacuation order since a brushfire ignited early on Jan. 7 near Piedra Morada Drive and quickly spread out of control. Whereas 200 acres were ablaze in initial reports, the fire’s radius encompassed 2,921 acres just hours later, according to CalFire. By 7:30 p.m., the evacuation zone included east to Kenter and north to Mulholland Rd. in addition to Merrimac Road from the northeast, Topanga Canyon Boulevard from the northwest, and the Pacific Coast Highway from the south. About 30,000 residents have been evacuated, the LA Times reported.

Evacuation shelters have been established at Westwood Recreation Center, located at 1350 S Sepulveda Blvd., which also accepts small animals, and El Camino Real Charter High School located at 5440 Valley Circle Blvd. 

Several factors put Palisades in particular danger of wildfires under current conditions of dry vegetation and heavy wind gusts. Much of the region is covered in flammable vegetation and brush, including dense chaparral which, especially if dry and in areas that haven’t burned in years, can result in intense fires. Once ignited, the area’s steep terrain can cause fires to spread quickly uphill, making containment difficult.

After day one, here’s what has already been damaged and/or lost:

PALISADES CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL & ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Fox 11 showed images of the Palisades Charter High School campus as well as Palisades Charter Elementary completely engulfed in flames, including its baseball field, tennis courts, and classrooms that once inhabited local students.

A Fox 11 cameraman who went to the high school said on camera: “This is heartbreaking. This is my alma mater. The baseball field is totally gone, some of the buildings are gone.”

An eerie post on Instagram by @sdprod showed a recording of the school’s abandoned campus as fire alarms sounded in the distance and glowing embers blew around the buildings.

In a closure notice, Pali High stated it will provide updates regarding the start of the spring semester, scheduled for Jan. 14 via ParentSquare/StudentSquare. Students of Pali Charter Elementary and Marquez Charter Elementary were transported to Brentwood Elementary Science Magnet, as reported by LA Times.

THE GETTY VILLA MUSEUM

The Getty Villa Museum, home to one of the most magnificent collections of artifacts and antiquities from Rome and Greece, has mostly been spared from the flames so far, although it did confirm to news outlets on Tuesday that its grounds caught on fire.

The LA Times reported on a social media video that showed the flames approaching the Villa de Leon, a historic home near the museum’s driveway entrance.

“We, of course, are very concerned for our neighbors in the Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and the surrounding areas,” Fleming said in a statement late Tuesday afternoon, as reported by USA Today. “Fortunately, Getty had made extensive efforts to clear brush from the surrounding area as part of its fire mitigation efforts throughout the year.”

The museum and its staff were not harmed, according to a statement by the Getty, which will remain closed through Jan. 13.

PALISADES VILLAGE

The signature shopping center of the Palisades– Rich Caruso’s Palisades Village which opened in 2018 –suffered damage in the fire, Caruso confirmed with the LA Times, adding that several homes around Pali Village were “fully engulfed,”

Which shops have been scorched and the extent to the damage done to the shopping center is not known at this time.

THE REEL INN

Owners of The Real Inn– a beloved seafood restaurant whose towering sign was seen engulfed in flames in a recent online video –wrote in a social media post that they are“grateful for the 36 years we’ve been a part of the community. Grateful to all of our customers. We are heartbroken and unsure what will be left. Hopefully the state parks will let us rebuild when the dust settles.” 

The restaurant, located at 18661 Pacific Coast Hwy, has been a seafood favorite for tourists and locals alike for over three decades, serving an array of choices such as halibut, sea bass, ahi tuna, trout and mahi-mahi.

Photo: CAL FIRE
News

Blame and Questions Surround Palisades Fire Response as Caruso Admits Hiring Private Firefighters

January 10, 2025

Read more
January 10, 2025

Critics point fingers at Mayor Bass and Local Officials During the First Night of the Inferno There has been a...
Hard, News

First Death Reported in Pali Fire, More than 5,300 Structures Damaged

January 10, 2025

Read more
January 10, 2025

Just before news hit of the Malibu death, officials had announced that over 5,300 residences, businesses and other structures have...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Chamber Welcomes Wallerstein as New CEO

January 10, 2025

Read more
January 10, 2025

The Venice Chamber of Commerce announces Karin Wallerstein’s appointment as its new chief executive officer By Nick Antonicello A long-time...
Hard, News

Gladstone’s Restaurant, Parish of St. Matthew Suffer Partial Damage from Pali Fire

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

A host of precious landmarks, institutions and establishments have vanished in flames in the last three days as the raging...
Hard

Citizen Reports First Alleged Death in Pali Fire, More than 5,300 Structures Damaged

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

By Zach Armstrong The Citizen App reported the alleged first death in the Palisades Fire, just as officials estimated that...

Photo Credit: CAL Fire
Breaking News, News

Breaking News: Day Two of the Palisades Fire: Updates and Latest Information

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

This Devastating Fire Has Spread to Santa Monica and With Zero Containment After 24 Hours By Dolores Quintana In one...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Pedestrian Killed in Marina del Rey Hit-and-Run, $50K Reward Offered For Information

January 8, 2025

Read more
January 8, 2025

The Driver Failed to Stop, Render Aid, or Identify Themselves, as Required by Law Detectives from the Los Angeles Police...

Photo: California State Parks
Hard, News

Historic Will Rogers Ranch, Topanga Ranch Motel Wiped Out in Palisades Fire

January 8, 2025

Read more
January 8, 2025

The Destruction of These Sites Are Among Many in the Palisades, Where a Multitude of Landmarks and Establishments, in Addition...
Hard

Palisades Fire Rips Through 15,000 Acres, Officially the Most Destructive in L.A. History

January 8, 2025

Read more
January 8, 2025

By Zach Armstrong The ravenous Palisades fire that started yesterday morning has now grown to encompass 15,832 Acres and has...

X @JonVigliotti
Hard

Palisades Village Area Unrecognizable As Smoke Clears

January 8, 2025

Read more
January 8, 2025

By Zach Armstrong Downtown Palisades is unrecognizable with several beloved businesses and structures now skeletal embers of themselves. In a...
News

Palisades Fire Erupts Amid Severe Windstorm in Moving Towards Santa Monica, Brentwood and West LA

January 8, 2025

Read more
January 8, 2025

Pacific Palisades Wildfire at 2920 Acres, Mandatory Evacuations Ordered in Multiple Areas This article will be updated as events unfold....
Hard, News

(Photos) Palisades Fire Seen Miles Away by Locals of Venice Beach

January 8, 2025

Read more
January 8, 2025

As the 3,000-acre Palisades fire ravages a community miles away, its orange glow and billowing smoke can be seen by...
News, Video

 (Video) Palisades Resident Records Raging Fire From Within Home

January 8, 2025

Read more
January 8, 2025

This Palisadian Filmed as the Neighborhood’s Devastating Wildfire Raged Just Outside His Window This Palisadian Filmed as the Neighborhood’s Devastating...

Photo: Citizen
Hard, News

Authorities Extinguish Small Fire on Side of Marina del Rey Apartment Building

January 8, 2025

Read more
January 8, 2025

A Video Posted on the Citizen App Showed Multiple Police Cars on the Scene By Zach Armstrong Deputies extinguished a...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Homeless Man Struck Near Same Intersection of Tragic Hit-and-Run of Vietnam Veteran

January 7, 2025

Read more
January 7, 2025

This Intersection Has Been Under Scrutiny Since a Tragic Hit-And-Run on Dec. 22 Claimed the Life of 85-Year-Old Judy Mershon...

