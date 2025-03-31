Santa Monica Launches Public Search for New City Manager

Nationwide Job Posting Seeks Leader to Guide City’s Future

The City of Santa Monica has officially launched a nationwide search for its next city manager, posting the position publicly with a salary of $410,604, according to job listings.

The new city manager will be tasked with overseeing Santa Monica’s approximately $765 million budget and managing an executive leadership team that includes an assistant city manager, a deputy city manager, and 11 department directors, according to the job postings.

The recruitment process follows the announcement of current City Manager David White’s planned departure in February 2025. White, who has served in the role since October 2021, announced his resignation in December, stating he would return to Berkeley to take on the role of deputy city manager..

In the interim, former Assistant City Manager Elaine Polachek was appointed by the City Council to serve in the role while the search for a permanent replacement continues. Polachek, who previously served the city in various capacities for nearly two decades, officially stepped into the position in February.

According to the job listing, the selection process will include a virtual interview round on May 3, followed by in-person interviews on May 15. Interested candidates have until April 17 to apply.