Venice Shorts: Car Flips Over on Abbot Kinney Boulevard

Saturday afternoon accident a scary sight

By Nick Antonicello

A car flipped over Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Abbott Kinney Boulevard here in Venice.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the accident where the driver was removed from the vehicle.

Yo! Venice will update the story once more information becomes available.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood who covers all things, Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com