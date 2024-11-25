November 26, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: LAPD

LAPD Arrests Tattoo Artist for Sexual Assault, Seeks Additional Victims

The Assaults Allegedly Occurred at Wilkerson’s Tattoo Shop and at a Southwest Division Residence

Los Angeles police have arrested a tattoo artist suspected of multiple sexual assaults and are asking for additional victims or witnesses to come forward.

Charles Wayne Wilkerson IV, 28, was arrested on Oct. 29, in connection with two reported incidents involving 25-year-old women. The assaults allegedly occurred on December 18, 2023, at Wilkerson’s tattoo shop in the Newton area and on February 16 this year, at a residence in the Southwest Division.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has charged Wilkerson with four felony counts, including two counts of rape of an intoxicated victim, one count of forcible oral copulation, and one count of oral copulation by use of anesthesia or a controlled substance. He is currently in custody and awaiting a preliminary hearing. 

Wilkerson, who goes by “Franko” and is known on Instagram as “frankokhalifa,” also produces rap music under the name “Franko Khalifa.” Detectives believe there may be additional victims and have released his photo to encourage others to come forward.

“He preyed upon young women who hired him for his tattoo artistry,” said Detective Robert Smey of the LAPD’s Southwest Division Sexual Assault Unit in an announcement. “Once he gained their trust, the assaults occurred. Now that these brave young women have told their story, hopefully more will be encouraged to step forward and seek justice.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD’s Southwest Division Sexual Assault Detectives at (323) 290-2976. After hours or on weekends, tips can be submitted by calling 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anonymous tips can be provided via the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477), online at www.lacrimestoppers.org, or through the “P-3 Tips” mobile application.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Two Rescued After Vehicle Plunges into Marina del Rey Harbor: Report

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

Footage Showed Crews Attaching Flotation Devices to the Vehicle and Using a Crane Two people were hospitalized Sunday evening after...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Safety Signs Now Posted Along Oceanfront Walk

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

Signage to Prevent Illegal Riding Along Pedestrian Path By Nick Antonicello After several months of determining what would make the...

Photo: California Department of Public Health
Hard, News

Bird Flu Detected in Sample of California Raw Milk

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

The Recall Follows Increased Testing of Raw Milk Statewide Due to the Spread of Bird Flu in Dairy Herds and...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: VNC Endorses Median Project Revision Review

November 24, 2024

Read more
November 24, 2024

Substantial Changes in Original Proposal Has Venice Neighborhood Council up in Arms By Nick Antonicello The Nov. 19 meeting of...

Photo: Facebook: @Jason Hill
News, upbeat

“100 Venice Stories” Film to Premiere at Beyond Baroque

November 24, 2024

Read more
November 24, 2024

Since 2014, Jason Hill’s Series Chronicled Venice’s Cultural and Historical Landscape Through Interviews and Profiles Author Jason Hill will celebrate...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Video Shows Officer-Involved Shooting Outside SMPD Station

November 22, 2024

Read more
November 22, 2024

Officials Have Issued a Viewer Advisory, Cautioning That the Material May Be Distressing The Santa Monica Police Department has released...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Advance Auto Parts to Shutter 500 Stores, L.A. Might Be Affected

November 21, 2024

Read more
November 21, 2024

The Automotive Industry Faces Challenges From Inflation and Increased Competition From Chinese Automakers Advance Auto Parts announced plans to shutter...

Photo: Facebook (@surfridersouthbay)
News, upbeat

CNN’s “Call to Earth Day” Initiative Coming to Venice Beach

November 21, 2024

Read more
November 21, 2024

Volunteers Will Gather to Clear Litter and Prevent Marine Debris From Polluting Waterways Oceanic Global and the Venice Surfing Association...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Freeman Walk-off Homer Secured by Local to Hit Auction Block In December

November 21, 2024

Read more
November 21, 2024

Bidding to Open at a Reported $300K, Could Swell to Over $1M By Nick Antonicello As if attending a World...
News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Place’s Value Falls by Nearly 60%: Report

November 21, 2024

Read more
November 21, 2024

Retail Vacancies Have Compounded the Mall’s Struggles Santa Monica Place, a high-profile shopping destination in Santa Monica, continues to face...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Breakaway Café Opens New Venice Location with Beachside Grab-and-Go Window

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Bayse Brothers Bring Their Signature Breakfast Dishes and Good Vibes to Venice Breakaway Café, a popular breakfast and lunch eatery...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Collision at Washington and Marcasel Leads to Injuries: Report

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Investigators Are Working to Determine the Circumstances Emergency crews responded Tuesday evening to a reported collision at the intersection of...
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Baja Cantina Renovates Outdoor Seating During Construction

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

A Long-Time Popular Venue Is Open for Business During its Reconfiguration By Nick Antonicello Baja Cantina (www.bajacantina.com), the iconic Mexican...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles City Council Codifies Sanctuary Protections for Migrants with New Citywide Ordinance

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Mayor Bass Prioritized the Ordinance after Trump’s Mass Deportation Threats The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to officially...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Santa Monica Security Guard Charged with Murder Following September Stabbing

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Investigators Gathered Evidence, Interviewed Witnesses, and Reviewed Surveillance A 36-year-old security guard has been charged with murder in connection with...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR