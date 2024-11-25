LAPD Arrests Tattoo Artist for Sexual Assault, Seeks Additional Victims

The Assaults Allegedly Occurred at Wilkerson’s Tattoo Shop and at a Southwest Division Residence

Los Angeles police have arrested a tattoo artist suspected of multiple sexual assaults and are asking for additional victims or witnesses to come forward.

Charles Wayne Wilkerson IV, 28, was arrested on Oct. 29, in connection with two reported incidents involving 25-year-old women. The assaults allegedly occurred on December 18, 2023, at Wilkerson’s tattoo shop in the Newton area and on February 16 this year, at a residence in the Southwest Division.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has charged Wilkerson with four felony counts, including two counts of rape of an intoxicated victim, one count of forcible oral copulation, and one count of oral copulation by use of anesthesia or a controlled substance. He is currently in custody and awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Wilkerson, who goes by “Franko” and is known on Instagram as “frankokhalifa,” also produces rap music under the name “Franko Khalifa.” Detectives believe there may be additional victims and have released his photo to encourage others to come forward.

“He preyed upon young women who hired him for his tattoo artistry,” said Detective Robert Smey of the LAPD’s Southwest Division Sexual Assault Unit in an announcement. “Once he gained their trust, the assaults occurred. Now that these brave young women have told their story, hopefully more will be encouraged to step forward and seek justice.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD’s Southwest Division Sexual Assault Detectives at (323) 290-2976. After hours or on weekends, tips can be submitted by calling 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anonymous tips can be provided via the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477), online at www.lacrimestoppers.org, or through the “P-3 Tips” mobile application.