Venice Shorts: New Structure on Washington Has Residents Perplexed

The New Encampment Is Just Another Example of Homeless Conditions on the Streets Gone Astray

By Nick Antonicello 

Washington Boulevard, long plagued by encampments and RV’s, is now seeing a new increase in encampments as witnessed in the photo taken Saturday afternoon around 1 pm. 

The structure is on the southside of the street directly behind the Hilton Gardens Hotel that sits between Admiralty Way and Washington Boulevard. 

It is unclear if the City of Los Angeles or the County of LA is responsible for the removal since this is where the city and county border each other. 

Residents are currently in contact with city officials regarding this new structure.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood who covers the current encampment crisis in Venice. Have an encampment issue on your street or block? Contact him via email at nantoni@mindspring.com

