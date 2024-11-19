November 20, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty

Annual Moby-Dick Reading Returning to Venice Beach

Readers, Ranging From Students to Celebrities, Will Take Turns Performing Excerpts From Herman Melville’s 1851 Classic

The Venice Oceanarium will host its annual marathon reading of Moby-Dick on Venice Beach from Saturday, Nov. 23, at 6 a.m. to Sunday, Nov. 24, at 7 p.m. The event, a longstanding tradition since 1995, marks the beginning of the California Gray Whale migration.

This family-friendly and free event invites participants to join either in-person at the Venice Breakwater or virtually through livestreams. Readers, ranging from students to celebrities, will take turns performing excerpts from Herman Melville’s 1851 classic, recounting Captain Ahab’s obsessive pursuit of the White Whale.

“The experience is transformative,” said Venice Oceanarium founder Tim Rudnick. “Retelling this amazing tale on the sand, with waves crashing nearby and salty sea breezes, is multi-sensory performance art.”

The marathon reading aims to bring literature to life while celebrating Venice’s coastal setting. Interested participants can sign up to read starting in early November, and a virtual recording of the 2020 event is available on YouTube.

For more information, go to https://www.veniceoceanarium.org/events-calendar/moby-dick-reading-venice.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Drug Use Swells in Front of Bridge Housing

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Transient Seen Here Illegally Tapping Into Light Poles in Front of This Controversial Facility By Nick Antonicello Sources tell Yo!...

Photo: Facebook
News

LA Controller Kenneth Meija: City Left $513 Million of Homelessness Budget Unspent

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Inefficiencies Blamed for Underspending Despite Record Allocation in FY2024  The City of Los Angeles hasn’t spent over half of its...
Hard, News

SMPD Investigate Booby Trap Incident on Exposition Boulevard

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

The Incident Prompted a Response From the Los Angeles County Bomb Squad and Led to Felony Charges A 61-year-old man...

Photo: Google Earth
News, upbeat

Here’s Who The Lakers Will Honor Next With a Statue Outside Crypto.com Arena: Report

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Before Coaching, He Was an NBA Player for a Decade, Spending Five Seasons With the Lakers and Winning a Championship...
News, upbeat

Full-Circle Festival Returns to Honor Late Mar Vista Potter and Activist

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

The Festival Will Feature Offerings From Beachside Bungalow Spa, Massage Sessions and Live Music The 12th Annual Full-Circle Festival, a...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Library Parking Lot Cleaned & Cleared of Tents and RVs

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

City Officials Are Diligent and Swift in Removing Encampments in Parking Lot to the Delight of Parents With School-Age Children ...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...
News

Missing Person Alert: Authorities Seek Help to Find Michelle Lerner, 63, in Culver City

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Woman Was Last Seen Near Prospect Avenue and Venice Boulevard  Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a...
News, Video

(Video) Celebrating 60 Years of Excellence in Education

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Join our international community! Preschool through 12th grade, private school in West Los Angeles and Pacific Palisades, No French knowledge required...
Food & Drink, News

CDC Issues Warning of E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Recalled Organic Carrots

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

1 Dead, 39 Sickened in Multistate E. Coli Outbreak  A multistate outbreak of E. coli infections has been linked to...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: What Is the Fate of the Beachfront Pagodas at OFW?

November 17, 2024

Read more
November 17, 2024

WPA-Inspired Structures Deserving of Landmark Status By Nick Antonicello As the City of Los Angeles prepares for three major sporting...
News, upbeat

Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Returning for 13th Annual Celebration

November 17, 2024

Read more
November 17, 2024

It Features Street Closures East of Pacific Avenue to Accommodate Performances, Food Offerings, and the Festive Atmosphere A beloved tradition...
News, Video

(Video) Plaque Apologizing for Racist Policies Unveiled Outside Santa Monica City Hall

November 15, 2024

Read more
November 15, 2024

In Addition to the Plaque, the City of Santa Monica is Set to Include Racial Inclusion as Part of its...
News, Video

(Video) Rose Bowl Half Marathon is Returning to Los Angeles

November 14, 2024

Read more
November 14, 2024

The 13.1 Mi Course Traverses Historic Neighborhoods and Scenic Views.
News, upbeat

Travel Guide Highlights Venice Beach in Debut Under New Ownership

November 14, 2024

Read more
November 14, 2024

The Guide Also Introduces Lost In’s Top Five, a New Feature That Curates Local Recommendations Based on the Unique Tastes...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR