Annual Moby-Dick Reading Returning to Venice Beach

Readers, Ranging From Students to Celebrities, Will Take Turns Performing Excerpts From Herman Melville’s 1851 Classic

The Venice Oceanarium will host its annual marathon reading of Moby-Dick on Venice Beach from Saturday, Nov. 23, at 6 a.m. to Sunday, Nov. 24, at 7 p.m. The event, a longstanding tradition since 1995, marks the beginning of the California Gray Whale migration.

This family-friendly and free event invites participants to join either in-person at the Venice Breakwater or virtually through livestreams. Readers, ranging from students to celebrities, will take turns performing excerpts from Herman Melville’s 1851 classic, recounting Captain Ahab’s obsessive pursuit of the White Whale.

“The experience is transformative,” said Venice Oceanarium founder Tim Rudnick. “Retelling this amazing tale on the sand, with waves crashing nearby and salty sea breezes, is multi-sensory performance art.”

The marathon reading aims to bring literature to life while celebrating Venice’s coastal setting. Interested participants can sign up to read starting in early November, and a virtual recording of the 2020 event is available on YouTube.

For more information, go to https://www.veniceoceanarium.org/events-calendar/moby-dick-reading-venice.