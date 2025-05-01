May 3, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @WestsideGlobalAwarenessMagnet

Gun Discharged in Marina del Rey Classroom; No Injuries Reported

The school, located in the 100 block of East Anchorage Street, was locked down as a precaution

A 13-year-old student allegedly discharged a firearm inside a classroom at Westside Global Awareness Magnet in Marina del Rey on Wednesday morning, prompting a brief campus lockdown but no reported injuries, according to reports.

The incident occurred between 8 and 8:30 a.m., and the gun may have accidentally fired from inside the student’s backpack, law enforcement sources told the *Los Angeles Times*. The student reportedly fled the campus following the discharge.

In a message sent to parents around 10:40 a.m., the Los Angeles Unified School District stated: “Today, a student allegedly discharged a possible firearm inside of a classroom and thereafter fled the campus. No students or staff were injured. The campus has been swept by law enforcement and the lockdown has been lifted.”

District officials confirmed that immediate action was taken, including notifying the Los Angeles School Police Department and Region West Operations for further investigation. The parents of students directly impacted by the incident have been notified.

KTLA reported that the school, located in the 100 block of East Anchorage Street, was locked down as a precaution. The lockdown was lifted after officers completed a thorough sweep of the campus.

In a separate statement, the district reminded families: “Students should not bring any dangerous items to school, including items that may resemble or imitate a dangerous object.”

