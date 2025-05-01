Granddaughter Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Grandmother in Santa Monica

The grandmother’s injuries were not life-threatening

A woman was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing her grandmother during a domestic dispute in Santa Monica, authorities said Wednesday.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the incident occurred on 21st Street when a verbal altercation between the two family members escalated into violence. During the confrontation, the granddaughter reportedly stabbed her grandmother in the shin with a knife, resulting in a one-inch laceration.

The grandmother’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said. The granddaughter, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested at the scene.

The case remains under investigation.