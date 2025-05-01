Beloved West Hollywood Cookie Shop Expanding to Santa Monica

Junior Cookies has developed a loyal following in West Hollywood for its fresh, small-batch baked goods

Junior Cookies, the West Hollywood bakery known for its hand-decorated, two-bite cookie creations, is opening a second location on Santa Monica’s Main Street, the company announced on Instagram.

Construction is already underway at 2726 Main St., with signage in the window promising a Spring/Summer 2025 opening. The expansion marks a new chapter for founder Halil Sevis, who opened the original Junior Cookies in April 2022 at 8703 Santa Monica Blvd. during the tail end of the pandemic.

“We’ve signed our lease in Santa Monica and are just waiting on plan checks,” Sevis told WeHo Times in a December interview. “We hope to open in the summer of 2025.”

Junior Cookies has developed a loyal following in West Hollywood for its fresh, small-batch baked goods. The bakery specializes in decorated cookie cups and stuffed cookies, featuring flavors like Banana Pudding, KitKat Tiramisu, Salted Almond Chocolate Chip (plant-based and gluten-friendly), and a Nutella-stuffed signature called the “Not-So-Junior” Cookie.

The cookies are made to order throughout the day, with toppings like crème pâtissière, Belgian chocolate, house-made whipped cream, and cheesecake filling. The menu includes seasonal collaborations, including the *Oreo Confetti Cheesecake Cookie* by reality TV star Heather Dubrow, benefitting The Trevor Project.

Sevis credits the success of the business to his close-knit family, who help with everything from recipe development to day-to-day operations. “My mom, my sister, my dad—everyone is involved,” he said. “We started from home in 2019, and it just grew from there. We bake how your mom bakes at home.”

Junior Cookies rose to prominence through food delivery apps during the early days of the pandemic, eventually ranking among Uber Eats’ top 1% in the U.S. in the bakery category.

As for what’s next, Sevis told WeHoTimes that he’s eyeing future locations in Culver City, Long Beach, Pasadena, Downtown L.A., and Ventura Boulevard. Still, he’s committed to slow, family-led growth.

“We’re expanding with our family,” he said. “We don’t have outside investors, and we want to keep Junior Cookies a family affair.”