May 1, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Google Street View

Controlled Burn Set for Temescal Ridge Trail to Probe Cause of January Wildfire

The burn is part of an effort to determine the wildfire’s point of origin and the mechanisms

Residents near Pacific Palisades have been warned to expect smoke and flames this week as federal investigators carry out a controlled burn aimed at uncovering the origins of the devastating January wildfire that destroyed thousands of homes and killed a dozen people.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced that the burn will take place along the Temescal Ridge Trail between Skull Rock and Green Peak from the evening of Tuesday, April 29, through Thursday, May 1, according to ABC7 News. The Los Angeles Fire Department will be on-site throughout the operation to ensure public safety and protect the environment, and residents are urged to avoid the area.

ATF officials said the controlled burn is part of an effort to determine the wildfire’s point of origin and the mechanisms by which it spread so rapidly during the windstorm. Investigators have not ruled out arson, and the fire remains under investigation. Nicole Lozano, acting spokesperson for the ATF’s Los Angeles field office, told LA Magazine that a certified fire investigator is leading a national team working to produce a detailed origin and cause report.

According to the Los Angeles Times, investigators are examining whether fireworks ignited a smaller fire near the same trail on New Year’s Day that may have continued to smolder and reignited a week later. There are no power poles near the suspected origin, suggesting human activity is a likely cause, investigators told the *Times*.

Weeks after the fire, the FBI issued a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) for Josephine Sunshine Overaker, a fugitive associated with the domestic arson group “The Family.” Around the same time, a couple from Oregon linked to the same movement were arrested in the Palisades after being found operating a fake fire truck from a non-existent town called Roaring River.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Stolen Vehicle Crash Leads to Arrest, Loaded Gun Recovered in Santa Monica

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

The vehicle sped southbound on 3rd Street and attempted to cross the intersection at Ocean Park Boulevard A suspect was...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

Marina del Rey to Get Its First All-Affordable Housing Project: REPORT

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

The project, spearheaded by Mercy Housing California, will replace the lot with a seven-story building The Los Angeles County Board...
News

Prime Time Sports and Day Camps Coming Soon

April 30, 2025

Read more
April 30, 2025

Prime Time Sports Camp has remained a constant in the everchanging camp landscape for over 30 years by following this...
News

Tingly Drinks, Kona Coffee, and Comedy Nights: Kavahana Brings a New Kind of Buzz to Santa Monica

April 29, 2025

Read more
April 29, 2025

Right around the corner from Main Street, Kavahana is redefining how people hang out in Santa Monica. Part kava nectar...
News, Video

(Video) Look Inside Santa Monica’s New Pilot Training Academy

April 29, 2025

Read more
April 29, 2025

For More Info, Go To Skingpilotacademy.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/A8JMlWX7sQ. pic.twitter.com/owAWpsZtEI — Santa Monica Mirror (@SMMirror) April 30,...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts. Locals Concerned About Reemergence of Tents & RVs

April 29, 2025

Read more
April 29, 2025

Third & Rose Repopulating With Tents and Structures on Sidewalks By Nick Antonicello  Photos taken this weekend by area residents...

Photo: Santa Monica College
News, upbeat

SMC Symphony to Perform Bernstein, Gershwin, and Beethoven

April 29, 2025

Read more
April 29, 2025

The concert will showcase musical styles, from Broadway-inspired rhythms to the traditional drama The Santa Monica College Symphony Orchestra will...
News

A vocal flower blooms in Beverly Canon Gardens

April 29, 2025

Read more
April 29, 2025

Soprano Golda Zahra comes home to put on a free concert in her old neighborhood “Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa…” The young couple was...
News

Kids Learn Season of Science, Biomimicry in Heal the Bay Science Camp

April 28, 2025

Read more
April 28, 2025

This summer, kids have the opportunity to engage in science in Heal the Bay’s Aquarium Summer Science Camp.  Heal the...
News, upbeat

Palisades Will Rogers 5K Moves to Venice Beach After Fire Damage

April 28, 2025

Read more
April 28, 2025

Proceeds from this year’s race will help fund the rebuilding of the community center, a longstanding gathering place for local...

Hard, News

Venice Hairstylist Injured in Suspected DUI Collision; Fundraiser Tops $40K

April 28, 2025

Read more
April 28, 2025

Organizers said the funds will go toward medical bills, therapy, rent, and daily living expenses A local hairstylist is recovering...
Hard, News

Open Alcohol Consumption on 3rd Street Promenade Could be Allowed by Summer

April 28, 2025

Read more
April 28, 2025

The entertainment zone plan builds on a bill signed by Gov. Newsom, which allows public drinking areas Santa Monica officials...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Hacienda-Style Palisades Home Sells for $12M After Wildfires

April 28, 2025

Read more
April 28, 2025

The home and its immediate surroundings remained virtually untouched by the fires A modern hacienda-style home in Pacific Palisades has...
News

Performing Arts Workshops Summer Camp Open for Registration

April 28, 2025

Read more
April 28, 2025

Performing Arts Workshops (PAW) has something for everyone this summer. They offer four two-week musical theater camps and eight one-week...
News

Spring Brewery Artwalk & Open Art Studios

April 28, 2025

Read more
April 28, 2025

Where Art Lives. If you’re looking for something fun and different to do, the Brewery Artwalk is holding its Spring...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR