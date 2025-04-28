April 29, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Spring Brewery Artwalk & Open Art Studios

Where Art Lives.

If you’re looking for something fun and different to do, the Brewery Artwalk is holding its Spring Artwalk on May 3rd and 4th, with two days of open studios on Main Street in Lincoln Heights, just east of the LA River.

A venerable institution, the Brewery Artwalk is in its 41st year of welcoming the public to this twice-yearly event. It is a truly unique opportunity to explore the campus – a fascinating jumble of former industrial buildings which were once home to East Side Tap Brewery, and later Pabst Blue Ribbon – now home to hundreds of artists and creatives, many of whom will be opening their studios during the weekend.

You’ll find nearly every discipline represented here, and the pleasure of meeting the artist in their studio is a wonderful way to fall in love with original art. Start your collection with a connection to the person who made it, and you will have a story to go with the artwork that adds layers of meaning to the experience and your memories of your visit.

This event is for everyone! From families to first time buyers, collectors to curators, experienced art denizens to young kids experiencing the art world for the first time.

Get a jump on starting your art collection, or add to it with new work, by visiting the Brewery Artwalk. It’s a free event, and is sure to be a great day of exploring and seeing!

There will be a beer garden in the middle of the complex with a menu of on- the-go food, plus an array of food trucks on Moulton and Avenue 21. Free parking is available at the UPS facility on Moulton Avenue. Open Saturday and Sunday, May 3rd & 4th, from 11am to 6pm.

1920 N. MainStreet, Los Angeles 90031

www.breweryartwalk.cominfo@breweryartwalk.com

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Santa Monica College
News, upbeat

SMC Symphony to Perform Bernstein, Gershwin, and Beethoven

April 29, 2025

Read more
April 29, 2025

The concert will showcase musical styles, from Broadway-inspired rhythms to the traditional drama The Santa Monica College Symphony Orchestra will...
Hard, News

VNC Rules and Elections Committee to Discuss Voter Engagement, Possible Logo Update

April 29, 2025

Read more
April 29, 2025

Public comment will be permitted on both agenda and non-agenda items, with speakers typically allotted two minutes The Venice Neighborhood...
News

A vocal flower blooms in Beverly Canon Gardens

April 29, 2025

Read more
April 29, 2025

Soprano Golda Zahra comes home to put on a free concert in her old neighborhood “Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa…” The young couple was...
News

Kids Learn Season of Science, Biomimicry in Heal the Bay Science Camp

April 28, 2025

Read more
April 28, 2025

This summer, kids have the opportunity to engage in science in Heal the Bay’s Aquarium Summer Science Camp.  Heal the...
News, upbeat

Palisades Will Rogers 5K Moves to Venice Beach After Fire Damage

April 28, 2025

Read more
April 28, 2025

Proceeds from this year’s race will help fund the rebuilding of the community center, a longstanding gathering place for local...

Hard, News

Venice Hairstylist Injured in Suspected DUI Collision; Fundraiser Tops $40K

April 28, 2025

Read more
April 28, 2025

Organizers said the funds will go toward medical bills, therapy, rent, and daily living expenses A local hairstylist is recovering...
Hard, News

Open Alcohol Consumption on 3rd Street Promenade Could be Allowed by Summer

April 28, 2025

Read more
April 28, 2025

The entertainment zone plan builds on a bill signed by Gov. Newsom, which allows public drinking areas Santa Monica officials...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Hacienda-Style Palisades Home Sells for $12M After Wildfires

April 28, 2025

Read more
April 28, 2025

The home and its immediate surroundings remained virtually untouched by the fires A modern hacienda-style home in Pacific Palisades has...
News

Performing Arts Workshops Summer Camp Open for Registration

April 28, 2025

Read more
April 28, 2025

Performing Arts Workshops (PAW) has something for everyone this summer. They offer four two-week musical theater camps and eight one-week...

Photo: CRMLS
News, Real Estate

Newly-Built Ocean Front Walk Home Lists for Nearly $14M

April 27, 2025

Read more
April 27, 2025

A 300-square-foot space on the ground level is zoned for potential commercial use A newly constructed beachfront home along Venice’s...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: White School Bus Parked at S Venice Blvd. & Canals

April 27, 2025

Read more
April 27, 2025

Permanently Parked for Months, Overlooking Historic Canals By Nick Antonicello  Another white school bus has appeared at South Venice Boulevard...

Photo: Google Earth
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Art and Music Festival Takes Over Third Street Promenade

April 25, 2025

Read more
April 25, 2025

Admission is free and open to the public The Third Street Promenade will transform into a lively celebration of creativity...

Photo: CHP West Valley
Hard, News

CHP Arrests Man Accused of Stealing $5K of Copper on PCH

April 25, 2025

Read more
April 25, 2025

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and was booked at the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station A 22-year-old...

Photo: LA County
News, upbeat

Topanga Beach Bus Resumes Service Between West Valley and Santa Monica

April 25, 2025

Read more
April 25, 2025

The route now operates once daily in each direction and is being escorted by Caltrans The Topanga Beach Bus resumed...
News, Video

(Video) The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

April 25, 2025

Read more
April 25, 2025

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR