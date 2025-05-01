Venice Shorts: Annual LAFD Pancake Breakfast Returning This Month

Station Tours, T-Shirt Sale, Photo Booth, Music & Fun For All

By Nick Antonicello

One of the more truly anticipated events here in Venice is the annual Firefighters Pancake Breakfast to be held this year on Saturday, May 10th at the Venice Firehouse located at 1930 Shell Avenueand Venice Blvd.

Sponsored by the Playa/Venice Sunrise Rotary Club, this family event is well attended by children of all ages wearing their best fire gear as they get to meet LAFD’s finest for breakfast and fun for all.

Kids get to see the rigs of Fire Station #63, meet the members of the department as well as have their pictures taken courtesy of Venice Paparazzi.

T-shirts will be available for purchase, tours of the facility plus music and pancakes with all the breakfast trimmings.

The party starts at 8 am until 1 pm and all are invited to this truly inspiring community event with the proud men and women of our Los Angeles Fire Department, Engine #63.



Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood who covers all things, Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com