Venice Hairstylist Injured in Suspected DUI Collision; Fundraiser Tops $40K

A local hairstylist is recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while walking on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice on Sunday, according to a fundraising campaign launched by friends.

The victim, identified as Jenn Lagron, suffered a fractured vertebra in her neck and a severely damaged arm — the same arm she relies on for her work. She is currently in the intensive care unit and faces at least a year of rehabilitation, according to updates posted to a GoFundMe page organized by friend Brandon Pietsch.

Lagron underwent surgery for the broken vertebra on Monday, and doctors plan a second surgery to repair her arm, according to the campaign update. She is also being monitored for a damaged artery.

“While we are endlessly grateful that Jenn survived, her road to recovery will be long and incredibly difficult,” reads the campaign, which has raised over $40,000 as of Monday evening. 

Organizers said the funds will go toward medical bills, therapy, rent, and daily living expenses as Lagron will be unable to work during her recovery.

Supporters described Lagron as “full of heart, creativity, and kindness” and are asking for continued donations, which can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/aiding-jenn-after-tragic-accident.

