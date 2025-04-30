May 2, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

THIS WEEKEND: Venice Cinco de Mayo Parade and Festival Celebrates Mexican-American Heritage

In addition to live entertainment, the event will offer food trucks, piñata games, raffles and a photo booth

The Historical Venice Cinco de Mayo Parade & Festival is set to return on Saturday, May 3, bringing a full day of cultural celebration, music, food, and community activities to the streets of Venice.

Organized by the Venice Community Resource Center, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 7th Avenue between California Avenue and Broadway. The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at California Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard.

The celebration will feature traditional Folklorico and Aztec dance performances, live Banda music, appearances by majestic horses and Charros, and a classic car display. Local performers, including the Venice High School band and the Santa Monica College cheerleaders, will also take part in the festivities.

In addition to live entertainment, the event will offer family-friendly attractions such as food trucks, piñata games, raffles, a photo booth, and a performance by local character Venice Baby Dog Rapper. A DJ will be spinning music throughout the day to keep the crowd energized.

The festival honors the heritage of the Mexican-American community and commemorates the Battle of Puebla, where Mexican forces triumphed over the French army on May 5, 1862. Organizers say the event is an opportunity to celebrate the cultural history of Venice while bringing residents together in the spirit of unity and pride.

“This is a day to honor our community’s roots and the richness of our shared traditions,” said Laura Ceballos, director of the Historical Venice Cinco de Mayo Parade & Festival, who will also serve as host of the event.

The festivities will culminate at Oakwood Recreation Park, where attendees can enjoy the festive atmosphere, take part in activities, and celebrate the day with neighbors and friends.

