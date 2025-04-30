May 2, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Voodoo Doughnuts to Soon Open Location in Windward Circle

Voodoo Doughnuts, the Portland-based doughnut shop known for its bold flavors and creative flair, is set to open a new location at 66 Windward Ave. this year. 

Founded in 2003 by Kenneth “Cat Daddy” Pogson and Tres Shannon, Voodoo Doughnut started as a small storefront in Portland’s Old Town, aiming to fill a gap in the local doughnut scene with a mix of traditional and unconventional flavors. The shop quickly gained national attention, appearing on outlets like The Travel Channel, Good Morning America, and The Tonight Show. 

Voodoo Doughnut has become a cultural phenomenon since its inception, known for its imaginative flavors and sideshow activities like hosting legal weddings and Swahili lessons in its early days. 

Now operating 19 locations across seven states as of 2023, Voodoo Doughnut continues its expansion with Venice Beach as its latest destination.

The new Venice Beach location will offer over 40 handcrafted doughnuts, including fan favorites like the Bacon Maple Bar, the Voodoo Doll—a raised yeast doughnut filled with raspberry jelly, topped with chocolate frosting, and a pretzel stake—and a line of popular vegan options such as the Plain Cake and Chocolate Cake. Customers can expect Voodoo’s signature pink aesthetic, spinning doughnut cases, and creative atmosphere.

