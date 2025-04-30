Marina del Rey to Get Its First All-Affordable Housing Project: REPORT

The project, spearheaded by Mercy Housing California, will replace the lot with a seven-story building

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved plans to convert a public parking lot at 4206 Admiralty Way into Marina del Rey’s first 100% affordable housing development, according to Urbanize LA.

The project, spearheaded by nonprofit developer Mercy Housing California, will replace the lot with a seven-story building featuring 120 income-restricted apartments, 2,250 square feet of retail space, a community garden, and gathering areas. The development will also include pedestrian upgrades along the nearby Oxford Basin, as reported by Urbanize.

The project is part of the “Marina del Rey for All” initiative, which aims to increase access to affordable housing in the unincorporated coastal community, where affordable units are scarce.

“This development marks a significant milestone in our commitment to building a more inclusive Marina del Rey,” the Board said in a statement following the vote.

Construction timelines have not yet been announced.