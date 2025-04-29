May 1, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Tingly Drinks, Kona Coffee, and Comedy Nights: Kavahana Brings a New Kind of Buzz to Santa Monica

Right around the corner from Main Street, Kavahana is redefining how people hang out in Santa Monica. Part kava nectar bar, part Hawaiian coffee shop, and part community stage, this laid-back oasis is quickly becoming a go-to spot for locals and tourists to relax, recharge, and connect.

It’s not a bar, and it’s not your average coffee shop either. Kavahana offers something different: handcrafted drinks, live events, and a tangibly calming, open-door vibe. At the center of it all is a drink most people haven’t tried yet: kava nectar.

Kava Nectar might be new to you, and that’s the point.

Made from the root of a pepper plant native to the South Pacific, kava has been used in ceremonies for centuries to promote relaxation, connection, and clarity. Kavahana’s version is called kava nectar, made by cold-pressing fresh kava root juice and gently drying it into a fine powder. You might feel a tingle on your tongue, followed by a calm in your body and mind. It’s subtle, natural, and doesn’t come with a hangover or mental fog. Founders Hannah Wilen and Neil Bhatia refer to it as “a hot tub for the mind.”

Favorites like the Beach Nectar and Paradise Nectar feature ingredients like blue spirulina, coconut foam, mango, and fresh pineapple. The drinks are functional, zero-proof, and genuinely tasty. They’re a great option for anyone who wants to relax without checking out.

Beyond kava nectar, there’s plenty to come back for.

Kavahana’s single-origin Kona coffee isn’t your typical cup of joe. Sourced from the volcanic slopes of Hawaii’s Big Island, Kona coffee is known for its naturally low acidity, smooth body, and rich, slightly nutty flavor. If you’re used to the sharp bite of high-acid or over-roasted blends, Kona offers a gentler and more balanced experience that packs a satisfying boost.

Kavahana also serves a thoughtful selection of ceremonial matcha and roasted hojicha drinks, giving guests a range of options whether they’re looking for focus, calm, or something in between, like their new Zenergy Nectar. The space includes a peaceful back patio and a few cozy corners inside where regulars post up with laptops, books, or just a drink and a breather.

Evenings at Kavahana are community-centered. Tuesday nights feature the Santa Monica Open Mic, with local musicians and poets performing for an engaged and supportive crowd. Wednesdays are for Comedy Night, where stand-up comics bring a mix of smart sets and casual energy. These events are free to attend. Just show up, grab a spot, and enjoy.

Kavahana is a welcome place to discover something new, meet people, and take a break from the usual. Whether you’re here for the tingly drinks, the music, or the chill vibes, you’ll leave feeling a little more grounded.

Kavahana
306 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Open daily
Tuesdays: Open Mic Night
Wednesdays: Comedy Night
Follow@kavahanabar on Instagram

in News
