AI Tool to Speed Building Permits in Fire Recovery

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced the launch of a new artificial intelligence-powered software tool designed to accelerate building permit approvals in Los Angeles, aiming to fast-track recovery from the recent Eaton and Palisades wildfires.

The software, developed by Archistar, uses machine learning, computer vision, and automated rulesets to check building plans against zoning and safety codes. Officials say it could shrink review times from weeks to hours. The tool will be provided free of charge to both the City and County of Los Angeles, thanks to a public-private partnership that includes philanthropic support from LA Rises, Steadfast LA, Autodesk, and Amazon.

“The current pace of issuing permits locally is not meeting the magnitude of the challenge we face,” Newsom said. “California is partnering with the tech sector and community leaders to give local governments more tools to rebuild faster and more effectively.”

The AI tool is already in use in cities like Vancouver, Seattle, and Houston. Its implementation in LA is part of a broader effort by Newsom to eliminate bureaucratic barriers to wildfire recovery. He has issued multiple executive orders suspending environmental permitting requirements and streamlining regulatory processes.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass praised the initiative, calling it essential to delivering the fastest recovery in modern California history. County leaders echoed the sentiment, highlighting the tool’s potential to improve accuracy and transparency while easing the burden on disaster survivors.

The technology will also be available to other California cities through a new statewide contract. Officials hope the tool will serve as a model for integrating innovation into government processes.