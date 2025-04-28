April 29, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Open Alcohol Consumption on 3rd Street Promenade Could be Allowed by Summer

The entertainment zone plan builds on a bill signed by Gov. Newsom, which allows public drinking areas

Santa Monica officials are advancing a plan to allow open alcohol consumption seven days a week on the city’s Third Street Promenade in an effort to boost economic recovery and revitalize the downtown area.

The City Council this week directed staff to develop a framework for establishing an “entertainment zone” under a new state law, allowing adults over 21 to drink alcoholic beverages openly within designated boundaries from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. The initiative expands on an earlier proposal for a limited one-year pilot program permitting alcohol during select special events.

Under the proposed rules, participating businesses would serve drinks in non-glass, non-metal containers. Patrons would be issued wristbands following age verification, and signs would clearly mark the entertainment zone’s perimeter.

The plan is part of a broader strategy by Santa Monica officials to support local businesses hit hard by the pandemic and attract more foot traffic downtown. Previous recovery efforts have included relaxed land use restrictions, streamlined permitting processes, and outdoor dining expansions through the Santa Monica Outdoors Program.

The entertainment zone plan builds on Senate Bill 969, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last year, which allows cities to establish public drinking areas. The legislation follows San Francisco’s successful Front Street Entertainment Zone pilot, which saw a dramatic increase in business sales and community engagement during special events, the agenda item pointed out.

Police and fire officials have recommended safety measures such as barriers at entry points and increased law enforcement staffing during events. Public Works will work closely with organizers to manage trash and maintain zero-waste practices. Businesses will also be required to notify the ABC through an online portal before participating.

The first event under the entertainment zone pilot is expected to coincide with Downtown Santa Monica’s annual Pride celebration in June. 

City staff will monitor the program’s effectiveness and present recommendations to the Council after the one-year trial period.

