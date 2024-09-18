Man Dies of Overdose Near Marina del Rey On-Ramp

No Foul Play Is Suspected

By Zach Armstrong

A man died of a drug overdose at a homeless encampment near a Marina del Rey on-ramp earlier this week, LAPD confirmed.

On Sept. 16 at 5:50 a.m., authorities with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to 90-Freeway East and Mindanao Way after the victim’s friend reported the overdose of an “unknown narcotic”. Once officials arrived, they attempted to resuscitate the victim who died on scene soon after.

No foul play is suspected and the identity of the man wasn’t immediately available.