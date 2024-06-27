TODAY: ‘Venice to Venice Poetry Reading’ at Abbot Kinney Memorial Library

The Reading Event Will Celebrate the Anthology “From Venice to Venice: Poets of California and Italy”

The Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library in Venice will host a reading event to celebrate the release of the anthology “From Venice to Venice: Poets of California and Italy” on Friday, June 28, at 1 p.m.

The anthology, edited by Mark Lipman and Anna Lombardo and published by El Martillo Press, features poetry in both English and Italian from poets in Venice, California, and Venice, Italy.

The event will include readings from local award-winning poets and a special appearance by Anna Lombardo, the editor of the Venice, Italy, section of the anthology, who is visiting from Italy, according to a post from Patch.

The featured poets include Anna Lombardo, Susan Hayden, Harry E. Northup and Richard Modiano.

The Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library is located at 501 S Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA