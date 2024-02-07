February 7, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Downtown Santa Monica Weathers Flood-Warning Conditions

This is what downtown SM is like under flood-warning weather.

@yovenicenews Downtown Santa Monica weathers flood-warning conditions. #santamonica #california #fyp #losangeles #flood #flooded #rainyday #rain #weather ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
Photo: Instagram: @veniceheritage
Venice Heritage Museum Set to Open Inaugural Exhibition

February 6, 2024

The Opening Will Feature Live Entertainment and Food By Zach Armstrong The Venice Heritage Museum, a project meant to showcase...

Photo: Susan Weiand/Stinkfoot Orchestra
Venice West to Host Frank Zappa Tribute

February 6, 2024

The Stinkfoot Orchestra comprises a 14-piece ensemble. Music enthusiasts can anticipate a remarkable evening on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 6:30...
(Video) Korean Street Food Concept Opens Spot in Colony Cooks

January 31, 2024

First 50 Attendees of the Grand Opening Get Complimentary Sandwich With Purchase @yovenicenews Seoulmates has a new location and its...

Photo: Santa Monica Film Festival
18th Santa Monica Film Festival is Coming this Weekend. Here’s are the Selections

January 31, 2024

Screenings Followed by Award Ceremony and Reception The upcoming 18th Santa Monica Film Festival is set to captivate audiences with...
(Video) YouTube Star Marc Rebillet Charms Venice Boardwalk with DJ Set

January 30, 2024

Rebillet has Millions of Followers Thanks to His Humorous Improvised DJ Sets @yovenicenews Tik Tok Star Marc Rebillet charmed the...

Photo: Nathan Hochman
The Yo! Venice Interview: Nathan Hochman For L.A. County District Attorney

January 30, 2024

Hochman seeks to repair strained relationships with law enforcement in an effort to make L.A. safer By Nick Antonicello  A...
(Video) Candle & Scent Bar Coming to Third Street Promenade

January 29, 2024

This will be the chain’s second store location in California. @yovenicenews Candle bar coming to promenade.#santamonica #california #losangeles #fyp #candle...
(Video) Check Out Small World Books’ “New Titles from Small Presses” Selection

January 25, 2024

Small World Has You Covered @yovenicenews Wanna check out reads from smaller publishers? Small World has you covered. #booktok #bookworm...
(Video) Downtown’s New Cafe Serves Organic Italian Coffee

January 24, 2024

Gelato and Baked Goods Also Served @yovenicenews The new coffee shop sells Italian coffee and fair-trade tea.#santamonica #coffeetiktok #coffee #coffeeaddict...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
1920s Style Event Will Celebrate Legacy of Silent Film Star Marion Davies

January 23, 2024

Several Features of the Event Will Throw Guests Back Into the 1920s By Zach Armstrong On Sunday, Jan. 28, from 1...
(Video) “Saint Anne Santa Monica” Mural Unveiled

January 23, 2024

The Well-Known Muralist Has Personal Connections to the School and Church @yovenicenews The mural depicts Saint Anne cradling the blessed...

Photo: Getty Images
OM Chanting Event Coming to Venice This Weekend

January 23, 2024

Also Featuring Vegan Sushi and Spiritual Music Experience the serene Albion Garden in Venice Beach on January 27th at 1...

Photo: Christina Pascucci
Yo! Venice Interviews U.S. Senate Candidate Christina Pascucci

January 23, 2024

Journalist and media personality makes her case as the people’s moderate to represent California in the world’s most deliberative body...
(Video) Woman Hospitalized After Mar Vista Apartment Fire

January 18, 2024

The Female Tenant Was Exposed to Heavy Smoke @yovenicenews A woman has hospitalized after being exposed to the fire’s smoke...
(Video) See What’s Cooking at Cha Cha Chicken

January 17, 2024

Located on Ocean Ave., the Eatery is a Short Walk From the Pier. @yovenicenews Cha Cha Chicken is on Ocean...

