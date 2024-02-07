February 8, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Beloved Sports Bar to Reopen Soon on Wilshire Blvd

An abundance of screens will be featured

@yovenicenews A classic SM watering hole is set to reopen.#santamonica #california #losangeles #restaurant #bar #larestaurants #sportsbar #fyp ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
Photo One: Instagram: Coucou
Breakaway Cafe and Coucou to Expand: New Locations Coming to Venice and West Hollywood

February 7, 2024

Breakaway Cafe to Open a Window Space, Coucou Sets Its Sights on West Hollywood 2024 is bringing exciting news for...

Photo: Website of Rep. McKinnor
VCC Luncheon to Host State Rep. McKinnor

February 7, 2024

Voice questions and thoughts on Venice community representation Venice Chamber of Commerce Luncheon featuring Assemblymember Tina McKinnor will be held...

Photo: Instagram: fattymartla
Fatty Mart to Host Super Bowl Watch Party with Special Menu

February 7, 2024

Attendees Can Enjoy Dan Dan Chili Dogs and More By Zach Armstrong Fatty Mart, a new Mar Vista-based physical market,...
(Video) Downtown Santa Monica Weathers Flood-Warning Conditions

February 7, 2024

This is what downtown SM is like under flood-warning weather. @yovenicenews Downtown Santa Monica weathers flood-warning conditions. #santamonica #california #fyp...

Photo: Kavahana
Smorgasburg Vendor to Open Kava Nectar Bar in Santa Monica

February 1, 2024

Kava Nectar Is Made from Natural Roots of the Kava Plant By Zach Armstrong Kavahana, a permanent vendor at well-known...

Photo: Instagram: @sweetlaurelbakery
How an Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Led to the Founding of One of West L.A.’s Best Bakeries

February 1, 2024

Laurel Gallucci Changed Her Own Diet Before Doing the Same For Many Angelinos By Zach Armstrong It’s horrifying to have...
(Video) Korean Street Food Concept Opens Spot in Colony Cooks

January 31, 2024

First 50 Attendees of the Grand Opening Get Complimentary Sandwich With Purchase @yovenicenews Seoulmates has a new location and its...

Photo: SALT
Three-Course Valentine’s Day Special Coming to SALT

January 31, 2024

The menu features Kusshi oysters along with surf and turf Embrace the spirit of Valentine’s Day from Friday, Feb. 9,...

Photo: Instagram: @planetbake.us
Pop-Up to Host Vegan Brands in Farmers Market Style Event

January 31, 2024

Vegan brand entrepreneurs also have the opportunity to educate  By Zach Armstrong X Market, a vegan pop up in Venice,...
(Video) YouTube Star Marc Rebillet Charms Venice Boardwalk with DJ Set

January 30, 2024

Rebillet has Millions of Followers Thanks to His Humorous Improvised DJ Sets @yovenicenews Tik Tok Star Marc Rebillet charmed the...
(Video) Candle & Scent Bar Coming to Third Street Promenade

January 29, 2024

This will be the chain’s second store location in California. @yovenicenews Candle bar coming to promenade.#santamonica #california #losangeles #fyp #candle...
(Video) Check Out Small World Books’ “New Titles from Small Presses” Selection

January 25, 2024

Small World Has You Covered @yovenicenews Wanna check out reads from smaller publishers? Small World has you covered. #booktok #bookworm...

Photo: Instagram: @burgette.restaurant
French Burger Spot Delays Santa Monica Opening

January 25, 2024

Menu Items Include the “La Burgette” with Beef, Dijon Burger Sauce, and Six Month Mimolette Cheese By Zach Armstrong Burgette,...
(Video) Downtown’s New Cafe Serves Organic Italian Coffee

January 24, 2024

Gelato and Baked Goods Also Served @yovenicenews The new coffee shop sells Italian coffee and fair-trade tea.#santamonica #coffeetiktok #coffee #coffeeaddict...

Photo: Instagram: @jenisicecreams
Jeni’s Serving Special Flavors on Annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

January 24, 2024

Banana-Based Flavor Makes a Return Jeni’s, with a Venice location at 64 Windward Ave., invites ice cream enthusiasts to partake...

