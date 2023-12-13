(Video) Sea Lions Seen Relaxing on Marina del Rey Docks

Marina del Rey has several spots to view the pinnipeds.
@yovenicenews Sea Lions can be viewed at many Marina del Rey spots #marinadelrey #venicebeach #venice #losangeles #california #fyp #sealion #ocean #sea #sealife ♬ Ocean – Tundra Beats
Marina del Rey has several spots to view the pinnipeds.
@yovenicenews Sea Lions can be viewed at many Marina del Rey spots #marinadelrey #venicebeach #venice #losangeles #california #fyp #sealion #ocean #sea #sealife ♬ Ocean – Tundra Beats
December 12, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Bobby Luna is a Venice Local Providing Services to Both Businesses and Residents By Nick Antonicello With a 50% increase...
December 11, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Festively decorated ships converged on the Marina for the annual event. @yovenicenews The Marina del Rey Boat Parade featured a...
December 8, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Santa Monica Conservancy Submitted an Application to Make it Happen @yovenicenews The Civic could become a historic landmark. #santamonica...
December 7, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The annual menorah lighting at Palisades Village was a celebration. @yovenicenews The annual menorah lighting of Palisades Village was a...
December 7, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The show made appearances on the hit TLC show @yovenicenews Third Street has lost a bakery. #bakery #restaurant #santamonica #dining...
December 6, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Participants are Asked to Come Prepared with a Monologue of Their Choice The Shakespeare Theatre Company Academy of Washington DC...
December 5, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Campaign 2024: The Race for Los Angeles District Attorney By Nick Antonicello In 2024 there will be several critical races...
December 5, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Check out the new international brands now with an open shop in Palisades. @yovenicenews Check out the new retailers at...
December 5, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Venice Beach welcomed the holiday season with festive style @yovenicenews Venice Beach welcomed the holiday season with festive style #christmas...
November 29, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Triple Beam Pizza, serving squared slices and other options, is coming to Santa Monica @yovenicenews Roman pizza chain is opening...
November 29, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Recently Finished Safe Streets for 17th Street and Michigan Avenue Project Aims to Enhance Bike and Pedestrian Safety On...
November 28, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The cleaned-up location is now ready for a new mural @yovenicenews The 405 underpass is cleaned and ready for a...
November 28, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Event Is Set to Include Photo-Ops With Santa, Carnival Games, Free Food and Drinks and Live Performances The 12th...
November 27, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Watering Hole Located at 205 Broadway Has an Inactive Website @yovenicenews The eatery, located at 205 Broadway, has an...
November 26, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Located at 1121 Abbot Kinney Blvd, lines have been around the block since the restaurant officially opened on November 20th....
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
Marina del Rey has several spots to view the pinnipeds. @yovenicenews Sea Lions can be viewed at many Marina del...Read more
Bobby Luna is a Venice Local Providing Services to Both Businesses and Residents By Nick Antonicello With a 50% increase...Read more