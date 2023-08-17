August 17, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Japanese Cafe Provides Skincare in Addition to Beverages

Albion Garden sells skincare products, beverages, snacks and home decor.

@yovenicenews This Japanese cafe serves skincare and beverages #venice #venicebeach #cafe #japanesefood #skincare #fypシ ♬ After Hours – Xadi
Vegan Pop-up Holding Painting and Wine Sipping Event

August 17, 2023

August 17, 2023

Beginners and Children Are Welcome By Zach Armstrong PlantxMarket, a Venice-based vegan pop up located at 2524 Pacific Ave, is...

Italian-Style Deli Opens in Venice Along Windward Ave

August 16, 2023

August 16, 2023

Menu Highlights Include Chicken Cutlet and Spicy Vodka on Charred Seeded Baguette By Zach Armstrong Italian deli Ggiata has opened...

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Joins Relief Efforts for Maui Wildfire Victims with Donations

August 16, 2023

August 16, 2023

Hawaii-based Restaurant Offers Support, Matching Dollar-for-Dollar Contributions to Aid By Dolores Quintana Amid the devastating wildfires that have ravaged entire...
Latest Twist in Veterans Fight Over Land Use at West L.A VA

August 14, 2023

August 14, 2023

Amid an ongoing lawsuit against the VA by homeless and disabled Veterans addressing illegal leases at the West LA VA...
(Video) See Inside this $4M Spanish-Style Home on Market

August 14, 2023

August 14, 2023

The Mar Vista property is at 3222 Mountain View Ave and listed by AKGRE Inc. @yovenicenews Step inside this $4.2...
(Video) Watch Karaoke Night at Lost and Found Cocktails

August 10, 2023

August 10, 2023

Karaoke takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails. @yovenicenews Karaoke Night takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails #westla#losangeles#bar #lafoodie...
(Video) Tavern on Main Puts New Items on the Menu

August 10, 2023

August 10, 2023

Check out the new burger and shrimp options at Tavern on Main. @yovenicenews Tavern on Main Puts New Items on...

Mount Gay’s Après the Day Series Brings Summer Delights to Your Doorstep

August 9, 2023

August 9, 2023

Their Mobile Rum Shop Will Stop At Belles Beach House on August 10 By Dolores Quintana Mount Gay Rum, the...

Venice Shorts: Beach & Brew Now Offers Brunch, as Well as Beer From Beyond!

August 9, 2023

August 9, 2023

Formerly Kifune, This Washington Blvd Hotspot Is Now Celebrating Two Years Here in Dogtown.   By Nick Antonicello  Beach & Brew,...

Comedic Plant-Based Version of McDonald’s Opens on Venice Boardwalk

August 9, 2023

August 9, 2023

The Chain Employs Those Who Have Been “Overlooked by a Broken System.” By Zach Armstrong Imagine a McDonald’s that was...
(Video) Here’s the Schedule for LAUSD’s 23-24 School Year

August 9, 2023

August 9, 2023

LAUSD schools are about to be back in session. @yovenicenews Here’s the 23-24 schedule for LAUSD schools #school #schoolbus #venice...
(Video) Brooks Opening Pop up Store Along Abbot Kinney

August 4, 2023

August 4, 2023

The store will be open for several months. @yovenicenews Brooks pop up opening along Abbot Kinney #venice #venicebeach #brooks #athletic...
(Video) Step Inside Groundwork Coffee’s Venice Location

August 3, 2023

August 3, 2023

Along Rose Ave is Venice’s Groundwork Coffee location. @yovenicenews Step inside Venice’s Groundwork Coffee location #coffee #venice #venicebeach #coffeeshop #fyp...
(Video) Full Bar Craft Cocktails and Outdoor Patio Now at the Six Chowhouse

August 3, 2023

August 3, 2023

Six Chowhouse’s cocktails include spicy skinny marg or smoked old-fashioned. @yovenicenews Full Bar Craft Cocktails and Outdoor Patio Now at...

Southern Charm Meets LA: Pa’s Biscuitisserie Pops Up at Coucou for Biscuit Delights

August 3, 2023

August 3, 2023

Georgia-Style Drop Biscuits with Nostalgic Touch For a Limited Time in Venice By Dolores Quintana Pa’s Biscuitisserie, an exciting new...

