(Video) Japanese Cafe Provides Skincare in Addition to Beverages

Albion Garden sells skincare products, beverages, snacks and home decor.
@yovenicenews This Japanese cafe serves skincare and beverages #venice #venicebeach #cafe #japanesefood #skincare #fypシ
August 17, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Beginners and Children Are Welcome By Zach Armstrong PlantxMarket, a Venice-based vegan pop up located at 2524 Pacific Ave, is...
August 16, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Menu Highlights Include Chicken Cutlet and Spicy Vodka on Charred Seeded Baguette By Zach Armstrong Italian deli Ggiata has opened...
August 16, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Hawaii-based Restaurant Offers Support, Matching Dollar-for-Dollar Contributions to Aid By Dolores Quintana Amid the devastating wildfires that have ravaged entire...
August 14, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Amid an ongoing lawsuit against the VA by homeless and disabled Veterans addressing illegal leases at the West LA VA...
August 14, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Mar Vista property is at 3222 Mountain View Ave and listed by AKGRE Inc.
August 10, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Karaoke takes place at Lost and Found Cocktails.
August 10, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Check out the new burger and shrimp options at Tavern on Main.
August 9, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Their Mobile Rum Shop Will Stop At Belles Beach House on August 10 By Dolores Quintana Mount Gay Rum, the...
August 9, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Formerly Kifune, This Washington Blvd Hotspot Is Now Celebrating Two Years Here in Dogtown. By Nick Antonicello Beach & Brew,...
August 9, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The Chain Employs Those Who Have Been “Overlooked by a Broken System.” By Zach Armstrong Imagine a McDonald’s that was...
August 9, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
LAUSD schools are about to be back in session.
August 4, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The store will be open for several months.
August 3, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Along Rose Ave is Venice's Groundwork Coffee location.
August 3, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Six Chowhouse's cocktails include spicy skinny marg or smoked old-fashioned.
August 3, 2023 Dolores Quintana
Georgia-Style Drop Biscuits with Nostalgic Touch For a Limited Time in Venice By Dolores Quintana Pa’s Biscuitisserie, an exciting new...
