Iconic Cheese Store of Beverly Hills Relocates After 50 Years

Big news in the LA food world! The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, an LA institution and one of the most historic cheese stores in the country, has officially relocated and expanded to a new, 5,000+ square-foot space just a few blocks away at 9705 Santa Monica Blvd after 50 years at its original Beverly Drive location.

(Video) H Savinar Luggage Provides Suitcases and Luggage Repairs

July 26, 2023

July 26, 2023

Since 1916, H Savinar Luggage has sold travel accessories, luggage, suitcases and repairs. @yovenicenews H Savinar Luggage Provides Suitcases and...
(Video) Local Kids Take Advantage of Summer Day Camps

July 26, 2023

July 26, 2023

Summertime means summer camp for Venice Beach children @yovenicenews Summertime means summer camp for Venice Beach children #venice #venicebeach #summer...
(Video) Venice Place Coming to Abbot Kinney Blvd

July 24, 2023

July 24, 2023

Along Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice Place will include a boutique hotel, office space and more. @yovenicenews Here is what the...
(Video) Venice Beach Games Are Coming Back

July 21, 2023

July 21, 2023

After a one-year hiatus, the games include longboard dancing and Mau Thai. @yovenicenews The Venice Beach Games are coming to...

Photo: Instagram: @kavahanabar
Vegan Kava Bar Holding Pop up at Upcoming Mar Vista Market

July 19, 2023

July 19, 2023

Kava Serves as a Non-alcoholic Alternative Across the South Pacific and Hawaii By Zach Armstrong LA kava-only bar Kavahana will...

Photo: Instagram: @james_beach
Central American Restaurant to Replace James Beach Space

July 19, 2023

July 19, 2023

The Menu Will Center Around Seafood With a Focus on Raw Preparation A new upscale eatery called Si! Mon is...

Photo: Barry Cassilly
(Opinion) Abbot Kinney Street Vending Turns Ugly

July 19, 2023

July 19, 2023

Not All Mobile Vendors Operate as Good Neighbors, Says Barry Cassilly By Barry Cassilly Abbot Kinney might be the most...
Surf, Share, and Shred With Body Positive LGBTQ Dream Team Society

July 19, 2023

July 19, 2023

Dream Team Society is working towards a more inclusive environment in the water & on the sands for LGBTQ+ surfers...
(Video) Senior Center Becomes Cooling Center Option Amid Rising Heat

July 18, 2023

July 18, 2023

The Westchester Senior Center is available to use as a cooling center, staff told Yo Venice. @yovenicenews The Westchester Senior...
(Video) Step Inside This $5M Home on Vernon Ave.

July 14, 2023

July 14, 2023

This $5 million home is on the market in Venice Beach. @yovenicenews This $5M Venice Beach home is on the...
(Video) The Barbie Movie Was Filmed Here at Venice Beach

July 14, 2023

July 14, 2023

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell were acting for the Barbie movie at these spots. @yovenicenews This is where...
(Video) This Coffee Shop Is Right Next to Venice Beach

July 12, 2023

July 12, 2023

Cafe Collage serves breakfast items right next to Venice Beach at 1518 Pacific Ave. @yovenicenews This is Cafe Collage in...

Photo: Getty Images
Live Jazz Night Coming to Rustic Kitchen in Mar Vista

July 12, 2023

July 12, 2023

A Local Jazz Musician Will Play His Alto Sax By Zach Armstrong George Campbell, a local jazz musician, will play...

Photo: Getty Images
Food Trucks Coming to Summer Event at Burton Chace Park

July 12, 2023

July 12, 2023

There Will Also Be Waterbus Rides, a Resource Fair and More By Zach Armstrong The “MdR For All Celebration”, taking...
(Video) Pink Flowers Cover Walls Along Rose Ave

July 12, 2023

July 12, 2023

At the intersection of Main Street and Rose Ave, the Rose Venice has these pink flowers. @yovenicenews These pink flowers...

