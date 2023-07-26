Big news in the LA food world! The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, an LA institution and one of the most historic cheese stores in the country, has officially relocated and expanded to a new, 5,000+ square-foot space just a few blocks away at 9705 Santa Monica Blvd after 50 years at its original Beverly Drive location.
Iconic Cheese Store of Beverly Hills Relocates After 50 Years
(Video) H Savinar Luggage Provides Suitcases and Luggage Repairs
July 26, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Since 1916, H Savinar Luggage has sold travel accessories, luggage, suitcases and repairs. @yovenicenews H Savinar Luggage Provides Suitcases and...
(Video) Local Kids Take Advantage of Summer Day Camps
July 26, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Summertime means summer camp for Venice Beach children @yovenicenews Summertime means summer camp for Venice Beach children #venice #venicebeach #summer...
(Video) Venice Place Coming to Abbot Kinney Blvd
July 24, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Along Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice Place will include a boutique hotel, office space and more. @yovenicenews Here is what the...
(Video) Venice Beach Games Are Coming Back
July 21, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
After a one-year hiatus, the games include longboard dancing and Mau Thai. @yovenicenews The Venice Beach Games are coming to...
Vegan Kava Bar Holding Pop up at Upcoming Mar Vista Market
July 19, 2023 Zach Armstrong
Kava Serves as a Non-alcoholic Alternative Across the South Pacific and Hawaii By Zach Armstrong LA kava-only bar Kavahana will...
Central American Restaurant to Replace James Beach Space
July 19, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Menu Will Center Around Seafood With a Focus on Raw Preparation A new upscale eatery called Si! Mon is...
(Opinion) Abbot Kinney Street Vending Turns Ugly
July 19, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Not All Mobile Vendors Operate as Good Neighbors, Says Barry Cassilly By Barry Cassilly Abbot Kinney might be the most...
Surf, Share, and Shred With Body Positive LGBTQ Dream Team Society
July 19, 2023 Juliet Lemar
Dream Team Society is working towards a more inclusive environment in the water & on the sands for LGBTQ+ surfers...
(Video) Senior Center Becomes Cooling Center Option Amid Rising Heat
July 18, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
The Westchester Senior Center is available to use as a cooling center, staff told Yo Venice. @yovenicenews The Westchester Senior...
(Video) Step Inside This $5M Home on Vernon Ave.
July 14, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
This $5 million home is on the market in Venice Beach. @yovenicenews This $5M Venice Beach home is on the...
(Video) The Barbie Movie Was Filmed Here at Venice Beach
July 14, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Will Ferrell were acting for the Barbie movie at these spots. @yovenicenews This is where...
(Video) This Coffee Shop Is Right Next to Venice Beach
July 12, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Cafe Collage serves breakfast items right next to Venice Beach at 1518 Pacific Ave. @yovenicenews This is Cafe Collage in...
Live Jazz Night Coming to Rustic Kitchen in Mar Vista
July 12, 2023 Zach Armstrong
A Local Jazz Musician Will Play His Alto Sax By Zach Armstrong George Campbell, a local jazz musician, will play...
Food Trucks Coming to Summer Event at Burton Chace Park
July 12, 2023 Zach Armstrong
There Will Also Be Waterbus Rides, a Resource Fair and More By Zach Armstrong The “MdR For All Celebration”, taking...
(Video) Pink Flowers Cover Walls Along Rose Ave
July 12, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
At the intersection of Main Street and Rose Ave, the Rose Venice has these pink flowers. @yovenicenews These pink flowers...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
DIGITAL
RECENT POSTS
Iconic Cheese Store of Beverly Hills Relocates After 50 Years
Big news in the LA food world! The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, an LA institution and one of the...Read more
POPULAR
This Is the Complete Schedule for the 2023 Venice Beach Games
The Event Includes Over 80 Games, Activities, Classes and Meditations By Zach Armstrong The Venice Beach Games are returning July...Read more