July 18, 2023
Photo: Instagram: @sneakerfiles

Kobe Bryant Branded Shoe to Return Venice Beach-Themed Sneaker

Nike Is Bringing It Back in a Revival of the Kobe-Branded Shoes

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro, known for expansive Lunarlon cushioning and exceptional traction on the court, is reintroducing its “Venice Beach” color scheme as part of the silhouette’s recent revival in 2024, SneakerNews reported. 

Following the announcement of Nike’s plans to relaunch the late Kobe Bryant’s brand on Mamba Day, observed on Aug. 24, with the release of the Kobe 8 Protro “Triple-White,” it has been disclosed that the eighth signature shoe will also make a comeback in its original colorway by summer 2024. The shoe is set for a price tag of $180. 

Initially launched in 2013, paying homage to the sandy shores of Venice Beach located approximately 16 miles away from the former Staples Center, this distinctively titled colorway prominently features teal, red, yellow, and silver hues throughout its mesh upper. The model’s signature TPU heel counter is adorned with a turquoise shade, while the medial side showcases vibrant yellow Swoosh logos and a striking orange sock liner against a grayscale background on the heel.

in Hard news
