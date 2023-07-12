(Video) This Coffee Shop Is Right Next to Venice Beach

Cafe Collage serves breakfast items right next to Venice Beach at 1518 Pacific Ave.
@yovenicenews This is Cafe Collage in Venice Beach #venice #venicebeach #coffee #coffeeshops #fyp ♬ Footprints – Mini Version – tobi lou & FARADA
Cafe Collage serves breakfast items right next to Venice Beach at 1518 Pacific Ave.
@yovenicenews This is Cafe Collage in Venice Beach #venice #venicebeach #coffee #coffeeshops #fyp ♬ Footprints – Mini Version – tobi lou & FARADA
July 12, 2023 Zach Armstrong
A Local Jazz Musician Will Play His Alto Sax By Zach Armstrong George Campbell, a local jazz musician, will play...
July 12, 2023 Zach Armstrong
There Will Also Be Waterbus Rides, a Resource Fair and More By Zach Armstrong The “MdR For All Celebration”, taking...
July 12, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
At the intersection of Main Street and Rose Ave, the Rose Venice has these pink flowers. @yovenicenews These pink flowers...
Mr. Exotix is serving exotic snacks usually not found in your typical U.S. grocery or convenience store. @yovenicenews Mr. Exotix...
Guests Are Encouraged to Bring Their Own Drinks and Food Experience a unique Sunday brunch at Venice Beach PodShare, where...
Attendees Indulge in Complimentary Killer Garlic Rolls and Participate in a Raffle Angelinos can attend the monthly VCC Happy Hour,...
June 29, 2023 Zach Armstrong
The New Venue Will Have Outdoor Seating, Replacing the Current Parking Lot By Zach Armstrong Remodeling has started on the...
June 29, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Participants Discover Local Dishes Such as Plant-Forward Foods or Scoops of Ice Cream Led by an expert local guide, the...
June 28, 2023 Nick Antonicello
Just Steps From the Beach, a New Name Now Resides in a Popular Dining Location! By Nick Antonicello Formerly 12...
June 28, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
At Cook’s Garden are workshops and classes on gardening, or you can shop for fresh fruits and vegetables. @yovenicenews This...
June 27, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Footage posted on the information sharing and public safety website Citizen shows what the scene was like during the incident...
June 24, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Along Abbot Kinney Blvd, this work/living space offers three lots for north of $26 million. @yovenicenews Look at this $26M...
June 23, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
A woman living in a parked RV in Venice, California shares her story with Yo Venice! @yovenicenews A homeless encampment...
June 21, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Items Include Grilled Jidori Chicken Sandwich and Smoked Salmon Benedict At the SALT Restaurant & Bar at the Marina del...
June 21, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Guests Can Engage With the Chef About the Menu’s Creation Renowned Chef Jason Neroni is ushering in the season with...
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test
Cafe Collage serves breakfast items right next to Venice Beach at 1518 Pacific Ave. @yovenicenews This is Cafe Collage in...Read more
Upgrades Include In-Unit Washer/Dryers, Flooring, New Appliances and New Kitchen Countertops By Zach Armstrong At 12240 Pacific Ave, the location...Read more