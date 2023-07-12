July 13, 2023 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) This Coffee Shop Is Right Next to Venice Beach

Cafe Collage serves breakfast items right next to Venice Beach at 1518 Pacific Ave.

@yovenicenews This is Cafe Collage in Venice Beach #venice #venicebeach #coffee #coffeeshops #fyp ♬ Footprints – Mini Version – tobi lou & FARADA
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Live Jazz Night Coming to Rustic Kitchen in Mar Vista

July 12, 2023

July 12, 2023

A Local Jazz Musician Will Play His Alto Sax By Zach Armstrong George Campbell, a local jazz musician, will play...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Food Trucks Coming to Summer Event at Burton Chace Park

July 12, 2023

July 12, 2023

There Will Also Be Waterbus Rides, a Resource Fair and More By Zach Armstrong The “MdR For All Celebration”, taking...
upbeat, Video

(Video) Pink Flowers Cover Walls Along Rose Ave

July 12, 2023

July 12, 2023

At the intersection of Main Street and Rose Ave, the Rose Venice has these pink flowers. @yovenicenews These pink flowers...
Dining, Video

(Video) Mr. Exotix Serves Exotic Snacks in Venice

July 6, 2023

July 6, 2023

Mr. Exotix is serving exotic snacks usually not found in your typical U.S. grocery or convenience store. @yovenicenews Mr. Exotix...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Weekly Comedy Brunch Features Headliners From Netflix and Comedy Central

July 6, 2023

July 6, 2023

Guests Are Encouraged to Bring Their Own Drinks and Food Experience a unique Sunday brunch at Venice Beach PodShare, where...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Happy Hour Hosted by C&O Cucina Provides Networking Opportunities

July 6, 2023

July 6, 2023

Attendees Indulge in Complimentary Killer Garlic Rolls and Participate in a Raffle Angelinos can attend the monthly VCC Happy Hour,...

Photo: Facebook: @Ludwig van Beethoven FanPage
Dining, Food & Drink, News

(Survey) Do You Approve of Jeremy Adler’s Purchase of Beethoven Market?

June 29, 2023

June 29, 2023

The New Venue Will Have Outdoor Seating, Replacing the Current Parking Lot By Zach Armstrong Remodeling has started on the...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

Cozymeal Offers Venice Beach Weekend Food Tours

June 29, 2023

June 29, 2023

Participants Discover Local Dishes Such as Plant-Forward Foods or Scoops of Ice Cream Led by an expert local guide, the...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Casa 12 Opens to Public at Washington Square

June 28, 2023

June 28, 2023

Just Steps From the Beach, a New Name Now Resides in a Popular Dining Location! By Nick Antonicello Formerly 12...
News, Video

(Video) Learn To Grow and Source Food Sustainably at This Venice Garden

June 28, 2023

June 28, 2023

At Cook’s Garden are workshops and classes on gardening, or you can shop for fresh fruits and vegetables. @yovenicenews This...
News, Video

(Video) Footage Shows Scene Around Bus Driver Stabbing

June 27, 2023

June 27, 2023

Footage posted on the information sharing and public safety website Citizen shows what the scene was like during the incident...
Real Estate, Video

(Video) This Venice Property Would Cost You $26M

June 24, 2023

June 24, 2023

Along Abbot Kinney Blvd, this work/living space offers three lots for north of $26 million. @yovenicenews Look at this $26M...
Hard news, Video

(Video) Homeless Encampment Resident Shares Her Story

June 23, 2023

June 23, 2023

A woman living in a parked RV in Venice, California shares her story with Yo Venice! @yovenicenews A homeless encampment...

Photo: Instagram: @saltmdr
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Marina del Rey Hotel Presents “Executive Chef’s Brunch” at Salt Restaurant & Bar

June 21, 2023

June 21, 2023

Items Include Grilled Jidori Chicken Sandwich and Smoked Salmon Benedict At the SALT Restaurant & Bar at the Marina del...

Photo: Instagram: @therosevenice
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Tasting Menu Showcases Early Summer Flavors at The Rose

June 21, 2023

June 21, 2023

Guests Can Engage With the Chef About the Menu’s Creation Renowned Chef Jason Neroni is ushering in the season with...

