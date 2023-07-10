Tesla Hiring For Marina del Rey Test Driver

The Driver Will Collect Data, Initiate Recording Devices and Debug Software

By Zach Armstrong

Tesla is seeking a temporary test driver in Marina del Rey to be paid to test its vehicles and report its performance this summer, according to its career page at the time of this writing.

In the role, the driver will operate a vehicle to collect data, initiate recording devices and do minor equipment/software debugging, write daily drive reports and provide feedback and suggest improvements. The position is one of 18 open seasonal operator roles across the U.S. Other positions include those in New York, Illinois, Minnesota, Utah, Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, Arizona and Massachusetts.

“The Vehicle Operator role is responsible for capturing high quality data that will contribute to the improvement of our vehicles performance.” Tesla said on the application link. “This role requires a high level of flexibility, attention to detail, and ability to work in a fast-paced dynamic environment.”

Qualifications for the position include a clean driving record, minimum four years of licensed driving experiences, excellent written and spoken English, PC skills particularly MS Office (Word, Outlook, Excel), familiarity with driver assistance systems and an ability to work Day/night shifts with the ability to work one day per weekend. Overtime is also typical.

The expected compensation is $17 to $46 per hour. The position is expected to last three months. For more information, go to https://www.tesla.com/careers/search/job/seasonal-vehicle-operator–197332.