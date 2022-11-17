November 17, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Westside Chef Triumphs Over Life Changing Injury

Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the odds and continued creating dishes that inspire and delight. 
.
Video sponsored by The Canyon Club.

in Dining, Food & Drink, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@breadblokbakery).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Breadblok Opening Venice Bakery

November 16, 2022

Read more
November 16, 2022

Rose Avenue storefront planned for popular gluten-free bakery By Dolores Quintana The gluten-free French bakery Breadblok continues to open new...

Photo: Alfred Coffee (Facebook).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Alfred Coffee Opening in Marina del Rey

November 16, 2022

Read more
November 16, 2022

 Company’s 16th LA County store coming to the Boardwalk Shops  By Dolores Quintana Alfred Coffee is coming to Marina del...
Real Estate, Video

West L.A Courthouse Bought by County for New Affordable Housing Project

November 14, 2022

Read more
November 14, 2022

A vacant courthouse building in West L.A was recently bought by the County for potential affordable housing. .Video sponsored by DPP.
News, Veterans, Video

Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Veterans Day Event at West L.A V.A

November 11, 2022

Read more
November 11, 2022

Arnold Schwarzenegger visits a veterans day event hosted by Village for Vets. Hear what veterans have to say about it...
Food & Drink, Video

Beachside Hot Dog on a Stick Unveils Remodeled Location Near Pier

November 10, 2022

Read more
November 10, 2022

The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier. .Video sponsored by Meals...

Photo: Facebook (@ FatSalsDeli).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Fat Sal’s Continues Expansion With New Location

November 10, 2022

Read more
November 10, 2022

Studio City location planned for sandwich spot By Dolores QU Fat Sal’s, the Westside-based cult favorite restaurant with a flagship restaurant...

The Coffee Commissary’s future Del Rey location. Photo: Facebook (@coffeecommissaryLA).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Coffee Commissary Coming to Del Rey

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Coffee shop building location at 11612 Culver Boulevard By Dolores Quintana  Del Rey will have a new coffee shop opening...
Homelessness, Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Venice Stylist Changing Lives of Homeless Through Haircuts and Conversation

November 9, 2022

Read more
November 9, 2022

Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and...
Video

On-Demand Workspace on the Westside

November 8, 2022

Read more
November 8, 2022

Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...
Real Estate, Video

Review Board Shows Smaller Scale Plans for Development on Arizona

November 7, 2022

Read more
November 7, 2022

The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building...

Photo: Facebook (dantenewyorkcity)
Dining, Food & Drink, News

NYC’s Dante Opening First West Coast Location in Beverly Hills

November 3, 2022

Read more
November 3, 2022

By Dolores Quintana The five star luxury hotel, The Maybourne, in Beverly Hills will be the new site of the...

Photo: crudoenudo.com
Dining, News

Crudo e Nudo + Chez Tex Collaboration Coming to Venice

November 3, 2022

Read more
November 3, 2022

January 2023 opening planned for unnamed restaurant By Dolores Quintana The owners of Crudo e Nudo, Brian Bornemann and Leena...
Video

Santa Monica Luxury Hotel With Beachside Bliss

November 3, 2022

Read more
November 3, 2022

Enjoy this video produced by Shutters. With its cool coastal ambience and location on the Santa Monica sand, Shutters on...
News, Video

The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
Health, News, Video, Wellness

Botanical Drug Lozenge for Oral Cancer Seeks Clinical Trial Participants

November 1, 2022

Read more
November 1, 2022

Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR