Bryan Kidwell is a local chef at Piccalilli in Culver City. After a life changing injury Bryan has beat the odds and continued creating dishes that inspire and delight.
Video sponsored by The Canyon Club.
Westside Chef Triumphs Over Life Changing Injury
Breadblok Opening Venice Bakery
November 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Rose Avenue storefront planned for popular gluten-free bakery By Dolores Quintana The gluten-free French bakery Breadblok continues to open new...
Alfred Coffee Opening in Marina del Rey
November 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Company’s 16th LA County store coming to the Boardwalk Shops By Dolores Quintana Alfred Coffee is coming to Marina del...
West L.A Courthouse Bought by County for New Affordable Housing Project
November 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A vacant courthouse building in West L.A was recently bought by the County for potential affordable housing. .Video sponsored by DPP.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Visits Veterans Day Event at West L.A V.A
November 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Arnold Schwarzenegger visits a veterans day event hosted by Village for Vets. Hear what veterans have to say about it...
Beachside Hot Dog on a Stick Unveils Remodeled Location Near Pier
November 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The original Hot Dog on a Stick unveils its newly remodeled location near the Santa Monica Pier. .Video sponsored by Meals...
Fat Sal’s Continues Expansion With New Location
November 10, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Studio City location planned for sandwich spot By Dolores QU Fat Sal’s, the Westside-based cult favorite restaurant with a flagship restaurant...
Coffee Commissary Coming to Del Rey
November 9, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Coffee shop building location at 11612 Culver Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Del Rey will have a new coffee shop opening...
Venice Stylist Changing Lives of Homeless Through Haircuts and Conversation
November 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jason Schneidman is helping get our unhoused neighbors off the streets and out of addiction through haircuts and conversations and...
On-Demand Workspace on the Westside
November 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...
Review Board Shows Smaller Scale Plans for Development on Arizona
November 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building...
NYC’s Dante Opening First West Coast Location in Beverly Hills
November 3, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Dolores Quintana The five star luxury hotel, The Maybourne, in Beverly Hills will be the new site of the...
Crudo e Nudo + Chez Tex Collaboration Coming to Venice
November 3, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
January 2023 opening planned for unnamed restaurant By Dolores Quintana The owners of Crudo e Nudo, Brian Bornemann and Leena...
Santa Monica Luxury Hotel With Beachside Bliss
November 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Enjoy this video produced by Shutters. With its cool coastal ambience and location on the Santa Monica sand, Shutters on...
The Road To Becoming a Chess GrandMaster
November 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
1000 GMs is a non-profit organization helping chess players around the world achieve their dreams of becoming a GrandMaster. Learn...
Botanical Drug Lozenge for Oral Cancer Seeks Clinical Trial Participants
November 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Clinical researchers at the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System have begun a phase 2 clinical trial for a first-in-class...
