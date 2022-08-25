New York favorite Emmy Squared Pizza has made a home on the Westside at Santa Monica Brew Works see all the delicious options now being served.
Emmy Squared Pizza Opens First West Coast Restaurant in Collaboration with Local Brewery
New Organic Street Food Restaurant Opens on Venice Boardwalk
August 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pachamama restaurant just opened on the Venice boardwalk offering organic “street” food including vegan-friendly options. .Video sponsored by The Bike Shop.
Hip Italian Restaurant for Fresh Cuisine and Fine Dining
August 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Piccolo Ristorante offers a tranquil high-end dining experience showcasing fresh ingredients made on-site by Michelin-rated Chef Antonio Muré. Learn more...
Review: A Santa Monica Restaurant’s New Happy Hour is Top-Notch
August 10, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has a new Happy Hour and it is something special. For one...
Former Tennis Player Opens Venice Boardwalk Restaurant
August 10, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Pachamama now open at 1425 Ocean Front Walk By Dolores Quintana Pachamama is a new restaurant that has already started...
Shop with Chef Brian From Local Seafood Restaurant Crudo e Nudo
August 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Shop for fresh local seafood at the Santa Monica Farmers market with Chef Brian Bornemann from Crudo e Nudo!.Video sponsored...
What’s In Your Bag at The Santa Monica Farmers Market?
July 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Farmers Market patrons share their favorite shopping tips and purchases this week at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. .Brought to you...
Celebrate Summer at the KCRW and Bungalow Night Market
July 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Night Market has returned to The Bungalow! Sit down with Bungalow creator Brent Bolthouse and learn more about this...
Farmers Market Inspires Customer to Study Agriculture
July 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we chat with a family about the importance of local markets and how...
Where to Celebrate National Ice Cream Month on the Westside!
July 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
July is National ice cream month and in celebration we took a culinary adventure to three local businesses offering frozen...
Market Report: The Perfect Snack to Get Your Daily Dose of Greens
July 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“The Garden Of..” stand at the Santa Monica Farmers Market currently has the perfect summer snack packed full of crunch,...
The Top Three Edible Plants For Your Summer Garden
July 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The experts at Logan’s Garden showcase three wonderful edible plants you can put in your summer garden. .Video sponsored by L.A...
Summer Strawberry Varieties with Harry’s Berries
July 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Harry’s Berries specializes in unique berries at Santa Monica Farmers market. Today we are learning about two summer variety strawberries...
Tavern on Main Reopens!
July 7, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Soft opening hours in place until July 8 By Dolores Quintana Tavern on Main, formerly Rick’s Tavern on Main, has...
Venice Ice Cream Shop Launching Ice Cream Perfumes
July 7, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Salt & Straw will release three new ice cream perfumes on July 17 By Dolores Quintana Tyler Malek, who is...
Shop with Chef Wendy From Papille Gustitive
June 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit the Santa Monica Farmers Market with former Papille Gustative chef Wendy Wahito and learn all about Kenyan...
