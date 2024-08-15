August 15, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Official

McDonald’s Hosts Exclusive ‘Collector’s Club Poolside Paradise’ at Santa Monica Pier

Celebrate with Limited-Edition Collector’s Cups, Themed Cocktails, Beachside DJ Set

McDonald’s is hosting the “Collector’s Club Poolside Paradise,” a summer beachside pool party to celebrate the launch of its new Collector’s Meals and Collector’s Cups at the Santa Monica Pier. The event promises limited-edition drinks inspired by the Collector Cups and a special DJ set, all set against a picturesque pier backdrop. Attendees must be 18 years or older to enter the experience. 

Tickets are free, but attendees must present a Collector’s Cup for entry. The Collector’s Cup is obtained by purchasing a Collector’s Meal at participating McDonald’s restaurants.  Fans can reserve a spot for General Admission or a Poolside Cabana on Eventbrite. Admission is first-come, first-served based on the venue’s capacity.

McDonald’s Reveals New Collector’s Meal Inspired by Fan-favorite Collectibles

But how do you get one of these cups and what are they? 

For a limited time, McDonald’s is introducing the Collector’s Meal, featuring six collectible cups that allow our fans to create new memories inspired by past, iconic collectibles. 

The cups spotlight classic keepsakes that are at the heart of fans’ McDonald’s experiences, like Cowpoke McNugget Buddy (1988) and McDonald’s Dragster (1993). Did you miss out on the Hello Kitty Crew Keychain in 2000? Well, now is your chance – this time, presented on the new Hello Kitty collectible cup. The six-cup lineup includes:

  • Barbie™ & Hot Wheels™: The design puts a fresh spin on beloved Mattel toys that ignite our imagination.
  • Beanie Babies: A homage to the Teenie Beanie craze of the 90s, this cup features some of the era’s most beloved characters, like Golden Arches Bear (2004).
  • Coca-Cola: Keep cool with a modern twist on classic Coca-Cola designs that celebrate iconic collabs with McDonald’s over the years.
  • Hello Kitty & Peanuts: From hanging at the beach to going on big adventures, the Hello Kitty and Peanuts cup embodies the joy of being with our best friends – and the McDonald’s collectibles that remind us of those moments.
  • Shrek, Jurassic Park & Minions: Inspired by the iconic film franchises, this cup highlights unforgettable scenes and characters we’ve loved for generations, along with the collectibles that brought them to life.
  • McDonald’s: The Grimace Glass. Boo Buckets. Funny Fry Friends. Our fans fell in love with these collectibles from the start. So, it’s only right that we show love to these iconic keepsakes by spotlighting them on their own cup.

The Collector’s Meal is available all day long, so you can add to your collection whenever the mood strikes. Each meal includes one cup and the option of:

  • A Sausage McMuffin with Egg sandwich, Hash Brown and Hot Coffee during breakfast hours, or
  • The choice of a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac sandwich with our World Famous Fries and a soft drink throughout the rest of the day,

McDonald’s partnered with a team of talented artists to reimagine these iconic characters and collabs for a new generation of fans to enjoy. You can dive into the worlds of the cups by tapping into Snapchat’s augmented reality experience, which you can access by scanning your cup on Snapchat or by visiting McDonald’s Snapchat profile

