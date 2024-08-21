ChainFEST Returns to Los Angeles with Gourmet Chain Collabs and a Koo Koo Roo Comeback

La’s Beloved Rotisserie Chain Koo Koo Roo Resurfaces Exclusively at ChainFEST

ChainFEST, the world’s largest gourmet chain food festival, is bringing the heat with its return to Los Angeles on October 5, 2024, featuring an all-star lineup of America’s favorite food chains. Following last year’s sold-out debut, which attracted 5,000 fans, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better, with even more chains and interactive experiences under the culinary direction of Michelin-starred chef Tim Hollingsworth. The festival recently announced that Chrissy Teigen has joined the team as a strategic advisor and investor.

In a shocking twist, this year’s festival was revealed to include LA’s beloved and long-thought-lost rotisserie chain restaurant, Koo Koo Roo. That’s right, Koo Koo Roo is back and will exclusively be featured at ChainFEST in its return, which is still shrouded in mystery.

The festival will offer attendees the chance to experience popular chain restaurants in new and elevated ways, with each chain presenting a unique pop-up restaurant. Highlights include exclusive gourmet collaborations, the revival of discontinued fan favorites, and the debut of new menu items set to appear at select restaurants later in the year.

Founded by Actor/Writer BJ Novak and his partner, Michelin-starred Chef Tim Hollingsworth (French Laundry, Per Se, Otium), CHAIN is a celebrity-driven celebration of chain restaurants and nostalgia. Chef Tim Hollingsworth said, “I have been working with every Chain to create one-of-a-kind dishes that are exclusive to ChainFEST. Every guest will be able to experience their favorite chain like never before; be sure to arrive with an appetite.”

Tickets for ChainFEST 2024 will go on sale starting Friday, August 23, at 10:00 a.m. PST. Cash App Card holders will have early access to tickets through a special presale on August 21 and 22. You can register for the presale at ChainFEST.com. What does ChainFest have in store?

Koo Koo Roo will rise from the ashes after ten years, offering a taste of the much-missed roasted chicken chain’s reimagined signature dishes.

Trader Vic’s is bringing the tropical spirit to ChainFEST with its collection of authentic memorabilia and decor from one of the world’s largest tiki collections. On the eve of Trader Vic’s opening of multiple new US locations, we wanted to give festival guests the chance to sip on a festival-exclusive Mai Tai and some of the classics we have come to know and love.

KFC will introduce a soon-to-be fan-favorite menu item featuring specialty sauces curated by Chef Tim Hollingsworth.

Red Robin will showcase a new gourmet burger creation paired with a French Fry Martini inspired by their iconic Bottomless Steak Fries.

Panda Express will bring its spiciest menu item, Blazing Bourbon Chicken, in collaboration with Hot Ones™.

Red Lobster will treat VIP ticket holders to an exclusive Butter Poached Lobster Biscuit inspired by their Cheddar Bay Biscuits®.

Domino’s, the largest pizza company in the world, is making its ChainFEST debut with an exclusive Bougie Pizza and Bougie Lava Cakes for dessert. Inspired by famous LA pizzas of yore, the bougie pizza was created in partnership with Michelin-starred Chef Tim Hollingsworth and is topped with smoked salmon and caviar. Watch out for the Noid while enjoying these culinary creations.

Krispy Kreme will treat ChainFEST-goers to a sweet seasonal twist on its iconic Original Glazed® Doughnut, which will also be offered to doughnut lovers at Krispy Kreme shops throughout the country in October.

In partnership with Food and Chef Hollingsworth, Hot Dog on a Stick will treat guests at ChainFEST LA to a gourmet take on their iconic boardwalk snacks.

Cracker Barrel and Chef Tim Hollingsworth have teamed up to create a dish inspired by one of the brand’s menu staples – Country Fried Steak. The dish, available exclusively to ChainFEST attendees, features Chef Tim’s country fried steak topped with a special Dijon cheddar gravy sauce and served between one of Cracker Barrel’s hand-rolled buttermilk biscuits.

The world’s first – and most famous – slider is coming to Los Angeles. The 1921 Slider from family-owned White Castle will be served with a top-secret sauce available only at ChainFEST. Follow your cravings for iconic flavor – with an exclusive twist.

The exclusive menu items will be paired with custom beverages from Dutch Bros and specialty cocktails from Pernod Ricard brands: Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Malibu Rum, Kahlua Coffee Liqueur, Altos Tequila, and Absolut Vodka. Even better, if you overindulge, Pepto Bismol will come to the rescue with their fast relief station popping up at ChainFEST LA! When you overdo it, undo it with Pepto – stop by for free samples and giveaways.

Tickets for general admission start at $99.99, which includes 15+ gourmet bites and access to games and immersive experiences. VIP tickets start at $399.99, offering unlimited bites, early entry, and more. For those seeking the ultimate experience, an exclusive Chef’s Tasting VIP Table is available, featuring a full-service, non-stop chain food buffet starting at $1,299.99.

Produced by Medium Rare, the team behind events like Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate and Travis Kelce’s Kelce Jam, ChainFEST is expected to deliver an extraordinary culinary experience.



For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ChainFEST.com.