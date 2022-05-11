May 12, 2022 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram (@cafe_ruisseau).

Popular Playa Vista Cafe Expanding to Hollywood

Santa Monica and Playa Vista restaurant Cafe Ruisseau opening on Selma Avenue

By Dolores QUitana

Cafe Ruisseau will be expanding again to Hollywood at 6775 Selma Avenue, Suite 102. 

This location is in the same building as the Modera Hollywood Apartments and will be located on the first floor. Edward Ackah-Miezah spoke to What Now Los Angeles and said that many of the details of the opening are not quite in place as yet, but that he believes that the Hollywood location should be open by early 2023. Ackah-Miezah opened the first Cafe Ruisseau in 2017 in Playa Vista and then followed with a second location in 2020 in Santa Monica. 

Cafe Ruisseau is a proudly Black-owned coffee shop and Ackah Miezah is very proud of that fact and proud of his family. You can find the normal coffee shop menu items like espresso drinks, cold brew and the like but Ruisseau has other drinks like a blue butterfly lemonade and a honey lavender latte on the menu as well. Ruisseau also sells coffee beans that are named after renowned African American icons like Mamba, which was Kobe Bryant’s nickname and Illmatic, which is the name of rapper Nas’ most famous album. 

Cafe Ruisseau’s website says, “We’re passionate about coffee, people, culture, and community. We don’t just feel like coffee is fuel for productivity; we believe that when done properly what ends up in your cup is the fulfillment of a farmer’s hard work and special care, the marriage of our roaster’s science and artistry, and our barista’s detail and personality. All together, culminating in something bespoke and individual for you to consume. So yeah, a bit more than just fuel for your day. As well, we believe that spaces for people to really connect and just be are being replaced by fast impersonal mass-produced mediocrity. We aspire to be the opposite of that. When you visit us, we hope you’ll feel that difference.”

