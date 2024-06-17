Baby Blues BBQ Reopens in Venice Nearly Two Years After Devastating Fire

The Eatery Has Been Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, and the Food Network

By Zach Armstrong

Almost two years after a blaze damaged a Southern-style barbeque restaurant on the Westside, the popular eatery has risen from the ashes.

Baby Blues BBQ, located at 444 Lincoln Blvd. a few blocks south from Rose Avenue, recently held the grand reopening of its Venice outpost; the same spot which was decimated in the 2022 fire.

“Raised in SoCal, our Southern-inspired BBQ has earned a big reputation for its true-to-our roots authenticity and laidback down-home vibe,” its website states. “Our hybrid-style BBQ is inspired by family recipes from BBQ’s top regions. Every piece, all lovingly hand-selected to ensure you get the best of the Baby Blues BBQ experience.”

Baby Blues offers several signature platter options (such as the “Memphis Queen” and “Smoked Chicken Platter”) along with multiple sandwiches, a La carte, dessert and “fixins” choices. Other menu items include ribs, brisket, tri-tip, wings, catfish, shrimp, corn bread and banana pudding.

The eatery has been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, The Travel Channel and The Food Network, as stated in a post by Venice Paparazzi. Baby Blues has operated other locations in both San Francisco and Philadelphia.

In late September of 2022, Baby Blues closed after the same 444 Lincoln Blvd. location was damaged in a blaze. Photos of the incident showed firefighters outside the establishment near shattered windows while the interior seemed blackened. At the time of the tragedy, a notice stated the restaurant would remain closed until its owners found a new location while the eatery would rebuild.

The hybrid-style BBQ restaurant will also be making an appearance at the Seaside Solstice Food Fair on Thursday, June 20 in Redondo Beach.



For more information on Baby Blues, go to https://babybluesbbq.com/.