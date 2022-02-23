Beloved, award-winning local restaurant John O’Groats is celebrating its 40th Anniversary on Saturday, February 26th. In celebration of the big day John O’Groats will give each of the first 40 parties who arrive a $40 Gift Certificate!
.
Local Diner Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Special Giveaway
Random Acts of Kindness Day Celebrated at Local Cafe
February 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
La La Land Kind Cafe in collaboration with Jergens treated customers to free giveaways during Random Acts of Kindness Day..Video...
Santa Monica Library Goes Fine Free
February 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Public Library is going fine free! Learn more in this video brought to you by The Invisible Gardener.
Spotlight On Black Health And Wellness During Black History Month
February 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Building Bridges Art exchange in collaboration with The City of Santa Monica is highlighting black artists during Black History month...
LA Housing Authority Given Over $47 Million Dollars To Address Homelessness: Yo! Venice Show – February 21st, 2022
February 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* LA Housing Authority Given Over $47 Million Dollars To Address Homelessness* LA...
Snoop Dogg’s Family Opens New Beauty Bar In Santa Monica
February 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Chateau Beauty Bar is the newest black-owned business to open in the heart of Santa Monica. Hear from the owners...
High-Quality Meat Store Coming to Neighborhood
February 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
Wild Fork Foods coming to Mar Vista By Kerry Slater A high-quality meat retailer will open its third Los Angeles...
February 16, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
$40 gift cards for first 40 patrons By Kerry Slater John O’Groats, the beloved breakfast West Los Angeles restaurant, will...
Local Gem Awarded Best Roadside Diner in California
February 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Lovefood.com declared Patrick’s Roadhouse the best roadside diner in California. Learn more about this eccentric restaurant and the history behind...
Self Service Library Access at Ocean Park Branch
February 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Ocean Park Branch Library has a new self service program for accessing materials and technology. .Video brought to you by Kline...
West LA Red Cross Donates Comfort Kits to Veterans
February 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The American Red Cross is supporting our Veterans by supplying comfort kits. Learn how you can get involved in this...
LA Sheriff’s HOST Team Outreach at Ballona Wetlands Homeless Encampment: Yo! Venice Show – February 14th, 2022
February 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local News And Culture In Under 5 Minutes.* LA Sheriff’s HOST Team Outreach at Ballona Wetlands Homeless Encampment* Oakwood Recreation...
New Composting Law For California
February 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Are You Composting Correctly? Learn what to put in your green bins in this video brought to you by Sheriff...
Unique Local Date Ideas For Valentines Day
February 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Looking for a Valentine’s Day date idea that supports local businesses and will impress your date? Today we visit three...
Super Bowl Pre-Game Show to Be Broadcast From Santa Monica Pier
February 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Pier will be the location for the Super Bowl Pre-Game show broadcast. Learn more in this video...
Citizen Public Market Restaurants Offering Superbowl Game Day Specials and Big Screen TV
February 9, 2022 Yo Venice Staff
You Can Watch The Game While Eating Tasty Food By Dolores Quintana Citizen Public Market in Culver City is hosting...
Los Angeles County Assessor Takes Look Back With 2021 Annual Report
By Jeff Prang Los Angeles County Assessor At the beginning of year, my Office released the 2021 Annual Report, which...Read more