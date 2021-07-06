Snapchat and Hulu are both expanding their Westside presences. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community Collective.
Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence
Low-Cost Housing? State Keeps Ignoring the New Realities
July 6, 2021 Yo! Venice Contributor
By Tom Elias, Columnist From Sacramento comes word that the median price for a single-family home in California skyrocketed by...
Five Story Apartment Building Unwrapped in Palms Neighborhood
July 6, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Multi family housing complex will have 60 units. By Toi Creel Yet another real estate development housing project is coming...
24-Unit, Six-Story Development Approved for Palms
June 25, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Regent Street and Dunn Drive development given green light By Toi Creel A six story, 24-unit apartment building project will...
Edify TV: LA County Parks’ Multi Million Dollar Grant Program
LA County parks stand to benefit from a $33 million grant program. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Edify TV: Decreasing Expo Line Ride Times?
Transportation officials are looking into ways to decrease ride times on the E (Expo) Line connecting Santa Monica to Downtown...
AMC to Acquire ArcLight, Pacific Theaters?
AMC is reportedly set to take over recently-shuttered ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theaters, including locations in Santa Monica and Culver...
Local Film Student a Finalist for BAFTA Awards
June 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
UCLA student Kristi Hoi was selected as a finalist for the 2021 GSA BAFTA Student Awards for her film No...
New Condos Planned For Del Rey
June 23, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
27 units will be a mixture of one bedroom and condominiums. By Toi Creel A new condo development is planned...
Edify TV: Trident Center Gutted as Makeover Continues
The Trident Center in Sawtelle is completely gutted as a $300 million revamp continues to make progress. Learn more in...
Edify TV: Report Sheds Light on LA’s Housing Deficit
June 22, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
A new report estimates a deficit of nearly a half a million affordable housing units in LA County. Learn more...
Mixed-Use 144-Unit Housing Project in The Works For Mar Vista
June 18, 2021 Yo Venice Staff
Apartments would contain public space plus affordable housing By Toi Creel A new six- story housing project is being reviewed...
Edify TV: Local Educator Making Baking Dreams a Reality
Dr. Shica Little has always enjoyed baking as side project, selling Southern-style sweets and pastries online, but recently she opened...
Edify TV: Closing Expo Line Bike Path Gap?
Plans are in the works to close a frustrating gap in the Expo Line Bike Path. Learn more in this...
Venice Boardwalk Development Appeal Hearing Postponed
June 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Appeal hearing for mixed development at 811-815 Ocean Front Walk pushed back to August By Chad Winthrop An appeal hearing...
Edify TV: More ADUs for Los Angeles?
More ADUs (accessory dwelling units) could be coming to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu...
