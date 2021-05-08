May 17, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Household Budget Primer: 5 Money-saving Tips

Most money-saving tips need a lifestyle change to be beneficial. Whether it is changing to a more maintainable lifestyle or missing out on family vacations, you might not be willing to make significant sacrifices that penny-wise living sometimes necessitates.

That is understandable. It can be challenging for you to change your way of life entirely to save some cash. However, small lifestyle changes can offer great benefits. Saving money does not have to be all about severe sacrifices. Little changes can be more motivating and sustainable. Also, if you make saving money a household agenda, it can relieve some of the load while teaching your children important lessons about money management.

There are simple tips you can do to lessen your monthly expenses.

1. Have a Meal Plan

One of the biggest failures of even the most economical families is an unprepared trip to a local restaurant for dinner. Instead of preparing a healthy, economical meal at home, you end up spending more money to nourish your family, making it a budget destroyer.

By planning your family’s meals, you eliminate the excuse of not knowing what to eat for dinner. Although you can plan your meals as you see fit, consider planning at least a week’s meals ahead of time. When you already know that you are eating chicken on Wednesdays, you can start preparing without resorting to a meal out in a restaurant.

2. Shop Wisely

You don’t have to be a committed couponer to save on groceries. Instead, try only shopping once a week and get all you need on a single trip.  Going back to the store for an extra loaf of bread can tempt you to overspend. It is also advisable that you shop for groceries without the kids. When you are alone, it is easier to stay focused and refrain from impulse buying.

3. Plan a Staycation

Rather than straining your budget on vacation overseas, look for nearby fun activities instead. A staycation will feel like a vacation if you find something you love doing during your leisure time.

Many neighboring cities and towns offer a lot of activities to do, whether it is cheap admissions to a movie theatre, free museum visits, hiking trails, or historical sites. During difficult times, it is okay to skip the annual vacation for something local, convenient and inexpensive. Provided you make it fun for your entire family, they will hardly notice the difference.

4. Purchase Home Warranty Coverage

A home warranty plan protects your budget from costly repairs and replacement of home appliances and major systems like plumbing and HVAC. It provides an easy way to find a service provider when the covered items break down. When buying a home warranty, you can rest assured that your finances are protected in case of unforeseen equipment repairs or replacements as long as you purchase it from one of the leading home warranty providers in California.

5. Have Home-based Entertainment 

If your children are giving you a lot of pressure, it can be enticing to take them to a movie theatre or an amusement park to get them out of the house. However, these trips can take a significant toll on your finances.

Instead, look for ways to keep the children entertained at home. A supply of family-friendly games or a home-based movie night with fresh-made popcorn and classic movie theater candy selections can keep your children occupied while saving you money. If you want to get out of your house, try going to the free public parks and putting up a hammock or playing lawn sports like croquet or soccer.

Conclusion

Saving money on your household budget does not have to be a daunting task. Instead, these small and simple tricks can make a sizable difference in your finances. It may take some time before you and your family adapt. Including the family in your money-saving endeavors makes it easier to implement as they will be more invested.

