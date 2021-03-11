March 12, 2021 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Street Food Vendors Qualify for Vaccines

The next tier of vaccines is now available to street food vendors, but getting shots to this population may prove difficult. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.

Photo: Zinqué (Facebook).
Zinqué to Open Second Venice Restaurant

March 11, 2021

Bistro continues rapid expansion By Toi Creel Zinqué has opened a second location in Venice as the restaurant continues a...
Food Review: Ramen Restaurant Opens First Westside Location

March 11, 2021

ai Ramen opens first Westside location By Kerry Slater A new ramen spot on the Westside may not knock your...
Edify TV: Giving Mar Vista More Color

March 9, 2021

Downtown Mar Vista will be getting more colorful thanks to new murals from six local artists. Learn more in this...

The Cal State LA vaccination state. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Venice Family Clinic Calls on More Vaccines From State

March 9, 2021

Community health centers need more vaccines Clinic’s chief operating officers says By Sam Catanzaro Venice Family Clinic is calling on...

The scene of a fatal workplace fall at the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant. Photo: Citizen App.
Worker Falls to Death at Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant

March 8, 2021

Man dies from severe trauma after falling 25 feet By Sam Catanzaro A worker at the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant...
More Coastal Housing for the Westside?

March 5, 2021

More affordable housing may be coming to Westside coastal neighborhoods. Learn more in this video made possible by School of...
Edify TV: Westside High-Rise Nears Completion

March 5, 2021

A Westside high-rise checking in at over 30 stories is nearing has topped-out, the first building of this size built...

A Palms rubbish fire burns Tuesday. Photo: Citizen App.
One Dead Following Venice Blvd Homeless Encampment Fire in Possible Homicide

March 5, 2021

One fatality in Tuesday incident By Chad Winthrop One person was found dead at a Palms homeless encampment this week...
California Is the 2nd Least Affordable State to Size Up for a Home Office

March 4, 2021

One of the COVID-19 pandemic’s biggest impacts on the labor market has been the remarkable shift to working from home...

Two paintings stolen with a car near LMU. Left: lIMAGINE #3. Right: PRIMALSUN #1. Both by Jack Armstrong, Acrylic on Canvas 24"X36" Photo: LAPD.
Pacific Division Detectives Looking for Stolen Car With Collectable Paintings Inside

March 4, 2021

Jack Armstrong paintings stolen with car near parked LMU Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division are asking...
Video: Indoor Dining Close to Returning in LA County

March 4, 2021

Indoor dining could return to LA County very soon. Learn more and hear what diners have to say in this...

The inside of Alfred Coffee on Abbot Kinney. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Food for Thought: An Unnecessary Coffee Shop Opens on Abbot Kinney

March 4, 2021

Alfred Coffee enters the crowded Venice coffee scene By Kerry Slater Does Abbot Kinney Boulevard need another trendy coffee shop?...

The 1940s Classic burger from Adrift Burger Bar. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Food Review: Venice’s Newest Burger Stand Sticks to the Basics

March 4, 2021

Checking in at Adrift Burger Bar By Kerry Slater I, like so many, have fond memories of eating burgers as...

Broadway Elementary in Venice. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
LA Unified Increasing Vaccinations as it Negotiates With Teachers Union

March 2, 2021

Over 40,000 vaccines allotted to LAUSD as teachers union calls for slower return By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles school officials...
Puppy Stolen at Gunpoint Near Venice Beach Boardwalk

March 1, 2021

Shepherd puppy stolen over weekend in Venice A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the safe return...

