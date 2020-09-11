September 12, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Edify TV: Over 100 Apartments Could Replace Palms Thrift Store

A lot that currently contains a thrift store in Palms near Sony Pictures Studios could soon be home to over 100 apartments. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.

in Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate
Featured, News, Venice Beach Real Estate

20 Percent of Tenants in County Have Struggled to Pay Rent During Pandemic, Study Finds

September 11, 2020

September 11, 2020

UCLA and USC release joint report on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on renters By Staff Writer Over 20 percent of...
Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Willow Smith Buys $3.1M Home In Malibu

September 11, 2020

September 11, 2020

 Today on Westside Cribz; Mortgage rates drop for 4th consecutive month, Willow Smith buys her first home in Malibu, and...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Making Al Fresco Program Permanent?

September 10, 2020

September 10, 2020

The City of Los Angeles’ Al Fresco dining program was implemented to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now...
Edify TV, Featured, Venice Beach Restaurants

Edify TV: Best Chocolate Milkshakes on the Westside

September 10, 2020

September 10, 2020

National Chocolate Milkshake Day is celebrated on September 12 by chocolate and ice cream lovers alike, so forget the calories...
Featured, News

County Changes Course on Trick or Treating Ban

September 9, 2020

September 9, 2020

Department of Public Health now says trick or treating not recommended By Sam Catanzaro County health officials have walked back...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

LA County Bans Door to Door Trick or Treating

September 9, 2020

September 9, 2020

Update: the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has revised its Halloween guidelines. Previously, as reported below, officials planned...
Featured, Health, News, Venice Beach Health, Westside Wellness

Meditation Changed my Brain

September 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

I know the title sounds like something from the National Enquirer. But it’s true. When COVID was first announced and...
Edify TV, Featured, News

Edify TV: LA County Salons Given Green Light

September 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

Barbershops and hair salons in Los Angeles County have been given the green light to reopen with restrictions in place...
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Woman Suffers Severe Injuries in Assault Near Venice Pier

September 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

Assault occurs early Tuesday morning By Sam Catanzaro A woman suffered severe injuries after being assaulted near the Venice Fishing...

The United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles. Photo: Getty Images.
Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Marina del Rey Accountant Pleads Guilty to Federal Ponzi Scheme Charges

September 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

Steven F. Brown faces up to 20 years in federal prison By Staff Writer A Marina del Rey accountant faces...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News

Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment

September 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
Featured, Health, News, Venice Beach News

UCLA Searching for COVID-19 Vaccine Volunteers

September 8, 2020

September 8, 2020

Editor’s note: this AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 trial is on temporary hold while the company looks into whether a patient involved in...
Featured, News, Venice Beach Development, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Opinion, Venice Beach Real Estate

Worst Housing Bills Fail; Solution via Market Forces Now Possible

September 4, 2020

September 4, 2020

By Tom Elias, Columnist Evidence keeps mounting that California’s longtime housing shortage can be solved by market forces set loose...
Edify TV, Featured, News, Venice Beach News, Venice Beach Real Estate

Edify TV: Santa Monica Takes Sweeping Housing Action

September 4, 2020

September 4, 2020

The City of Santa Monica recently took action that calls for the construction of over 8,000 units of housing, among...
News, Venice Beach Real Estate, video

Matthew Perry Making Big Real Estate Moves: Westside Cribz

September 4, 2020

September 4, 2020

Today we showcase two local properties just listed on the market, tips for first time buyers, and Matthew Perry’s real...

