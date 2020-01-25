January 26, 2020 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

VIDEO: Culver City’s Newest Eatery, Piccalilli

Edify TV

Edify TV: The best coastal hiking in Southern California.

January 24, 2020

January 24, 2020

Reporter Alice Ford takes us on a coastal adventure for some incredible views and animal encounters in this video brought...
News

Fines increased for dumping? Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – January, 23 , 2020

January 23, 2020

January 23, 2020

All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes. * Ice cream for breakfast?* Fines increased for dumping?All this...
Venice Beach Restaurants

Doma Kitchen Latest Restaurant to Bite the Dust

January 7, 2020

January 7, 2020

Eastern-European restaurant closes doors By Kerry Slater Eastern-European inspired restaurant Doma Kitchen in Marina del Rey has closed, the latest...

Photos: Courtesy Jony Maroni Sausage Kingdom (JodyMaroni.com).
Venice Beach Restaurants

The 3 Saddest Venice Restaurant Closures of 2019

December 27, 2019

December 27, 2019

By Kerry Slater While every year sees restaurants close up shop, 2019 was a particularly rough year in Venice with...
Venice Beach Restaurants

Another Venice restaurant bites the dust: Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – December 13, 2019

December 13, 2019

December 13, 2019

Yo! Venice Westside Local Show – December 13, 2019: All your local news, events and happenings in under 5 minutes.*...

Venice Beach Restaurants

Jody Maroni’s Closing After 40 Years on Venice Boardwalk

December 12, 2019

December 12, 2019

Farewell party Sunday afternoon By Kerry Slater After 40 years on the Venice Boardwalk, beloved restaurant Jody Maroni’s Sausage Kingdom...

Venice Beach Restaurants

Four Local Burritos That Do It Right

April 5, 2019

April 5, 2019

By Kerry Slater Today – April 4 – is National Burrito Day. And while every day is burrito day on...

Venice Beach Restaurants

String of Venice Restaurants Going out of Business

March 28, 2019

March 28, 2019

Hal’s, Casalinda and more shut doors in recent months. By Cailley Chella Longtime Venice restaurants may be in trouble. Bank...

Venice Beach Restaurants

4 Cozy Coffee Shops on the Westside

February 10, 2019

February 10, 2019

By Kerry Slater For coffee lovers, winter in Los Angeles means ditching the cold brew for a hot cup joe....

Venice Beach Restaurants

Winter dineL.A. – Prime Rib and Seafood at Lawry’s

January 14, 2019

January 14, 2019

Prime rib, seafood and more at this iconic Los Angeles steakhouse.  On January 11, dineLA kicked off, much to the...

Venice Beach Restaurants

Hal’s Bar & Grill Closes Inexplicably

December 29, 2018

December 29, 2018

Westside favorite closes Venice and Playa Vista locations indefinitely.  By Sam Catanzaro Longtime Westside restaurant Hal’s Bar & Grill has...

Venice Beach Restaurants

Los Angeles Councilmember Proposes Vegan Food Concession Requirement

December 6, 2018

December 6, 2018

Councilmember Koretz proposes requiring movie theatres to serve vegan options.  By Sam Catanzaro A Los Angeles City Councilmember wants to require...

Venice Beach Restaurants

Cuffing Season Around Venice

November 28, 2018

November 28, 2018

Three local spots to add a touch of romance to your fall. By Keldine Hull Cuffing season is finally here,...

Venice Beach Restaurants

Venice Boardwalk Funnel Cakes and Other Essential Westside Greasy Foods

October 25, 2018

October 25, 2018

Paying homage to the grease on National Greasy Foods Day.  By Kerry Slater  Finding a spot to grab a healthy...

Venice Beach Restaurants

Four Essential Westside Tacos

October 4, 2018

October 4, 2018

Navigating the crowded taco scene for National Taco Day. By Kerry Slater October 4 was National Taco Day, and while...

