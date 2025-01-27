Venice Shorts: Mess at Indiana Needs Immediate Attention

Encampments just east of 4th Avenue have become intolerable

By Nick Antonicello

While LA city officials are focused on the immediate recovery efforts in the Palisades and rightfully so, the encampment conditions here in Venice are growing and need to be addressed as well.

Large amounts of personal possessions spilling onto sidewalks are problematic, as RV’s and other vehicles remain permanently parked and are becoming nesting areas for crime and drug use.

The images here are from this week, and the volume of stolen bikes and alike need to be removed from the street and sidewalks.

The photos were provided by an area resident and the need for a cleanup is both clear, evident and obvious.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two year resident of the neighborhood who covers the current encampment crisis here in Venice. Have an encampment or RV challenge on your block or neighborhood? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com