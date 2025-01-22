County Board Approves Emergency Measures to Address Post-Fire Debris Flows

The measures include installing temporary flood control infrastructure, removing hazardous materials from burn zones, and coordinating with state and federal agencies

In response to the devastation caused by recent wildfires, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved an emergency motion, led by Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath and Kathryn Barger, to mitigate debris flow risks and accelerate cleanup efforts in affected communities.

“This motion directs swift action to prevent dangerous debris flows and protect our water and air quality in fire-impacted areas,” Supervisor Horvath said in a statement. “With support from Governor Newsom’s Executive Order and partnerships with federal and state agencies, we are clearing hazardous debris, stabilizing flood-prone areas, and safeguarding critical infrastructure. Together, we’re taking urgent, coordinated steps to ensure a sustainable recovery.”

The measures include installing temporary flood control infrastructure, removing hazardous materials from burn zones, and coordinating with state and federal agencies to expedite emergency actions. The County has convened nine inter-agency working groups to ensure resources are efficiently deployed to address immediate hazards and protect residents.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order N-13-25, issued on January 20, grants emergency powers to streamline debris removal and debris flow mitigation efforts. These actions will be carried out by the County’s watershed protection and debris management task forces, with support from local, state, and federal partners, including the California Department of Emergency Management and municipal public works departments.

Phase one of debris removal, led by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is already underway, focusing on the removal of hazardous waste from private properties in fire-affected areas. Subsequent phases, managed by LA County Public Works, will address broader cleanup and restoration efforts.

“This is about protecting lives, property, and our natural environment,” Supervisor Barger said in a statement. “We must act swiftly to mitigate the risks posed by debris flows and pollutants in the aftermath of these fires.”

The motion enables the Director of Public Works to establish agreements with cities and other agencies to ensure comprehensive flood control and debris removal efforts across Los Angeles County, including in cities such as Los Angeles, Malibu, Pasadena, and Sierra Madre.