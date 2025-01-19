January 20, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: National Weather Service

Red Flag Warning: Santa Ana Winds and Extreme Fire Danger Again Predicted This Week

Winds Up to 100 MPH Expected; Residents Urged to Prepare for Critical Fire Weather 

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Southern California, citing critical fire weather conditions fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, low humidity, and heightened fire risk. It is a similar situation to the life-threatening windstorm that caused the Palisades and Eaton wildfires. The warning is in effect from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

Coastal and valley regions are expected to experience wind speeds ranging from 50 to 80 mph, while mountain and foothill areas could see gusts between 60 and 100 mph. The strongest winds are predicted from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

CAL FIRE has announced increased firefighter staffing and pre-positioned resources across the region to respond swiftly to potential incidents. Authorities emphasize the importance of taking proactive measures to reduce fire risk:

  • Avoid outdoor fires or campfires during dry and windy conditions.
  • Inspect equipment, ensuring spark arrestors on off-road vehicles are in proper working order.
  • Refrain from activities that involve fire or sparks, such as welding or using machinery, during critical conditions.

“One careless spark can ignite a wildfire,” CAL FIRE warned.

Residents are encouraged to secure their homes and create defensible spaces to mitigate fire danger. Resources for wildfire prevention and preparation are available at PreventWildfireCA.org.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and follow updates from local authorities and emergency services. For the latest information, monitor National Weather Service alerts and CAL FIRE announcements.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News

Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory Issued for Los Angeles County Amid Strong Santa Ana Windstorm

January 19, 2025

Read more
January 19, 2025

Public Health Warns of Poor Air Quality, Health Risks as Winds Stir Pollutants From Burn Scars The Los Angeles County...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

Parts of Palisades Reopen as Containment Efforts Continue

January 17, 2025

Read more
January 17, 2025

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced the repopulation of several zones, marking a significant step in the recovery Parts...
Hard, News

L.A. Officials Field Heated Questions from Distressed Palisades Residents at Town Hall

January 17, 2025

Read more
January 17, 2025

Officials detail fire containment efforts, home access timelines, and future wildfire prevention plans as residents express frustration over delays By...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

SMPD Identify Suspect in Fatal Broadway Shooting, But Search Continues

January 17, 2025

Read more
January 17, 2025

Authorities Continue to Review Witness Statements and Surveillance Footage as Part of Their Ongoing Investigation Authorities have identified a suspect...

Photo: JINS
News, upbeat

JINS Eyewear Opens Venice Store, Launches Wildfire Relief Donation Drive

January 16, 2025

Read more
January 16, 2025

The New Store, Located at 1227 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Introduces a Digital-First Shopping Experience Japanese eyewear brand JINS will open...

Photo: LA County
Hard, News

Pali Charter High Seeks Temporary Campus and Donations After Devastating Fires

January 16, 2025

Read more
January 16, 2025

The school is calling on local businesses, organizations, and individuals to help secure a temporary space Palisades Charter High School...

Photo: Instagram: @pacificcatch
Dining, News

Bay Area Fish House Makes L.A. Debut in Santa Monica

January 16, 2025

Read more
January 16, 2025

Pacific Catch Brings Sustainable Seafood and Pacific Rim Flavors to Santa Monica in Its First LA-Area Location Pacific Catch West...
News, upbeat

$12M Relief Fund Established for LA Artists Affected by Wildfires

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

The Initiative Is Spearheaded by the J. Paul Getty Trust, With Backing From the Mohn Art Collective, East West Bank,...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

OPINION: Governor and City Should Pause on Rebuilding The Palisades

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

Venice Stakeholders Association President Mark Ryavec Argues for Fire-Resilient Reforms Before Rebuilding in the Pacific Palisades By Mark Ryavec Governor...

Photo: Jeff Garris
Hard, News

Former SWAT Officer Who Braved Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Loses Everything in Palisades Fire

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

Jeff Garris, a retired Pittsburgh SWAT officer celebrated for his heroism during the Tree of Life synagogue shooting, faces a...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

January 15, 2025

Read more
January 15, 2025

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...

Photo: Christopher Lee served as Chair of the Rules & Selections Committee that created the process for the 2025 elections within LA’s constraints of no in-person voting
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Democracy Denied?

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Neighborhood Council Elections Mandate That Ballots Be Requested Will Cause Turnout and Participation to Plummet, No In-Person Voting Will Have...

Photo: Citizen
Hard, News

SUV Set Ablaze Outside Marina del Rey Storage Facility

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Ravenous Flames Consumed the Vehicle By Zach Armstrong An SUV was almost entirely engulfed in flames outside of a Marina...
Hard, News

LAFD Didn’t Deploy Available Firefighters or Water-Carrying Engines Despite Warnings: REPORT

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Defended the Department’s Strategy, Citing the Need to Balance Wildfire Readiness With Increased Citywide 911 Calls...

Photo: The KINN
News, upbeat

Westside Businesses Transform Into Distribution Hubs and Shelters Amid Devastating Fire

January 14, 2025

Read more
January 14, 2025

Local businesses and volunteers transform spaces into shelters, donation hubs, and meal services, stepping up to support evacuees and frontline...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR