December 17, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Venice Family Clinic

Venice Family Clinic Awarded $1M Grant for New Inglewood Facility

The 16,037-Square-Foot Facility Will Provide Care to Approximately 4,000 Individuals Each Year

Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit health center serving more than 45,000 people annually in Los Angeles County, has been awarded a $1 million grant from the Everychild Foundation to fund the final phase of renovations for its new Inglewood Crenshaw Children and Family Center. 

The 16,037-square-foot facility, located in an area identified as one of the most under-resourced in the country by the Child Opportunity Index, will provide comprehensive care to approximately 4,000 individuals each year, including 2,000 children and youth aged 0-24, along with pregnant parents, caregivers, and other adults.

The center will act as a “one-stop shop” for integrated services addressing critical challenges faced by families in the Inglewood community, including economic instability, limited healthcare access, and educational barriers. Programs will range from prenatal and pediatric care to Early Head Start education, mental health counseling, doula services, job training, and free food markets. Additional offerings will include playgroups, classes, insurance enrollment assistance, and other resources.

“With the Everychild Foundation’s generous grant, we are taking an important step toward realizing our vision of a fully integrated care model that meets the diverse needs of the Inglewood community,” said Dr. Mitesh Popat, CEO of Venice Family Clinic. “This new facility will offer everything from prenatal services to job training, paving the way for brighter futures by eliminating barriers and empowering families to overcome extraordinary challenges.”

The Everychild Foundation, a philanthropic organization made up of women who pool annual contributions to fund a single $1 million grant each year, is celebrating its 25th year of grant-making. Since 2000, the organization has awarded over $23 million to projects supporting vulnerable children and youth in Los Angeles, according to a release.

Once renovations are complete, the Inglewood Crenshaw Children and Family Center will be open Monday through Friday with extended evening hours and special weekend events.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

December 16, 2024

Read more
December 16, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational independent school...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

1940s Mar Vista Duplex to Become Six-Story Apartment Building: Report

December 16, 2024

Read more
December 16, 2024

The Project Is Being Designed by Mika Design Group, Which Has Envisioned a Contemporary Podium-Style Building A 1940s duplex on...
Hard, News

Jeffrey Stanton, Leading Venice Beach Historian Who Authored “Coney Island of the Pacific”, Passes Away at 79

December 16, 2024

Read more
December 16, 2024

The City of Los Angeles Honored Him Earlier This Year With the Inaugural “Venice Preservationist Award” By Zach Armstrong Jeffrey...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Six-Bed Estate on Sunset Boulevard Hits Market at $5.8M

December 16, 2024

Read more
December 16, 2024

Amenities Include a Home Theater, a Gym, and a Sauna on the Lower Level A contemporary estate boasting six bedrooms...
News, Video

(Video) Discover Seaside Fun With Pacific Park’s Amusement Rides and Games

December 15, 2024

Read more
December 15, 2024

For Tickets and More Info, Go To Pacpark.com For Tickets and More Info, Go To https://t.co/R3PiS0aYv5. pic.twitter.com/7wpTvsexWC — Yo! Venice!...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: A $1.56M Grab!

December 15, 2024

Read more
December 15, 2024

Freddie Freeman’s Historic Walk-Off World Series Grand Slam Auctions For $1.56 Million To Venice Local By Nick Antonicello Christmas came...

Photo: Office of LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath
Hard, News

Franklin Fire Update: Over 4,000 Acres Scorched, Nearly 2,000 Personnel Deployed

December 13, 2024

Read more
December 13, 2024

Road Closures Remain in Place, Including Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Malibu Canyon, and Las Virgenes The Franklin Fire, as of Thursday,...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Piano Teacher Arrested by SMPD on Child Sex Abuse Charges

December 13, 2024

Read more
December 13, 2024

The Alleged Incidents Took Place at the Student’s Home and at His Music Studio in Beverly Hills’ French Conservatory of...
News

Home Safety Assessments Prevent Your Loved Ones from Falling

December 13, 2024

Read more
December 13, 2024

Steer Clear of Accidents with Safely Home Again’s Fall Assessments A call at 3:40 a.m. jolts you from a deep...

Photo: ARCANE Space
News, upbeat

Artist Stephen Glassman to Discuss New Exhibit at ARCANE Space

December 13, 2024

Read more
December 13, 2024

The Exhibit, Which Runs Through December 22, Examines Themes of Collapse, Migration, and Resilience, Incorporating Materials Like Enameled Bamboo, Brass...

Photo: Coalition for Safe Coastal Development
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: What Are the Concerns About the “Monster on the Median” Project?

December 13, 2024

Read more
December 13, 2024

Nick Antonicello Writes That The “Monster on the Median” Project Lacks Practicality and Grass Roots Support By Nick Antonicello For...
Hard, News

Coastal Commission Approves Development Permit for Venice Dell Housing Project

December 12, 2024

Read more
December 12, 2024

Despite Approval From the Los Angeles City Council in 2021 and 2022, the Project Has Faced a Series of Lawsuits...

Photo: Facebook
News

Court Rulings Spell the End of Proposed Merger Between Albertson’s and Kroger

December 12, 2024

Read more
December 12, 2024

Grocery Chain Announces Kroger Lawsuit in Separate Press Release Albertsons Companies, Inc. has announced the termination of its proposed merger with...
Dining, News

TONIGHT: La Cabaña to Celebrate 60 Years with a Throwback Fiesta

December 11, 2024

Read more
December 11, 2024

La Cabaña Began in 1963 as a Small, Thatched-Roof Hut, or “CabañA,” and Has Grown Into a Beloved Venice Landmark...
News, Video

(Video) Look Inside Ghirardelli’s New Shop in Santa Monica

December 11, 2024

Read more
December 11, 2024

The Store Offers Sundaes, Shakes, and Various Chocolate Gifts The Store Offers Sundaes, Shakes, and Various Chocolate Gifts. pic.twitter.com/XJsr4BeNGq —...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR