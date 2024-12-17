Venice Family Clinic Awarded $1M Grant for New Inglewood Facility

The 16,037-Square-Foot Facility Will Provide Care to Approximately 4,000 Individuals Each Year

Venice Family Clinic, a nonprofit health center serving more than 45,000 people annually in Los Angeles County, has been awarded a $1 million grant from the Everychild Foundation to fund the final phase of renovations for its new Inglewood Crenshaw Children and Family Center.

The 16,037-square-foot facility, located in an area identified as one of the most under-resourced in the country by the Child Opportunity Index, will provide comprehensive care to approximately 4,000 individuals each year, including 2,000 children and youth aged 0-24, along with pregnant parents, caregivers, and other adults.

The center will act as a “one-stop shop” for integrated services addressing critical challenges faced by families in the Inglewood community, including economic instability, limited healthcare access, and educational barriers. Programs will range from prenatal and pediatric care to Early Head Start education, mental health counseling, doula services, job training, and free food markets. Additional offerings will include playgroups, classes, insurance enrollment assistance, and other resources.

“With the Everychild Foundation’s generous grant, we are taking an important step toward realizing our vision of a fully integrated care model that meets the diverse needs of the Inglewood community,” said Dr. Mitesh Popat, CEO of Venice Family Clinic. “This new facility will offer everything from prenatal services to job training, paving the way for brighter futures by eliminating barriers and empowering families to overcome extraordinary challenges.”

The Everychild Foundation, a philanthropic organization made up of women who pool annual contributions to fund a single $1 million grant each year, is celebrating its 25th year of grant-making. Since 2000, the organization has awarded over $23 million to projects supporting vulnerable children and youth in Los Angeles, according to a release.

Once renovations are complete, the Inglewood Crenshaw Children and Family Center will be open Monday through Friday with extended evening hours and special weekend events.