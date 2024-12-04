This Venice Restaurant Made LA Times’ 101 Best Restaurants in LA

The Menu Showcases Striking Seafood Dishes, Such as Surf Clams in Culantro Leche de Tigre and Shrimp Dumplings

Si! Mon, the Panamanian-inspired restaurant helmed by chef José Olmedo Carles Rojas, has earned a spot on the Los Angeles Times’ 101 Best Restaurants in LA, highlighting its inventive approach to Central American cuisine.

Located at 60 N. Venice Blvd., Si! Mon opened in 2023 in the former James Beach space. Partnering with Louie and Netty Ryan, whose projects include Hatchet Hall and Menotti’s Coffee, Carles Rojas and executive chef Christian Truong have created a culinary destination that blends tradition with innovation.

The menu showcases striking seafood dishes, such as surf clams in culantro leche de tigre and shrimp dumplings enriched with coconut milk and charred scallion oil. Grilled branzino with miso butter and dried shrimp salt is a standout, served with a smooth salsa crafted from mild green cachucha chiles. The restaurant’s cocktails, including a martini aptly labeled “very MF cold,” complement the vibrant cuisine.

Si! Mon’s setting, featuring lush plants and a ceiling inspired by Panamanian Indigenous prints, evokes the tropical ambiance of Panama without veering into kitsch.

The restaurant has also gained acclaim for its Sunday-only wagyu burger, a marinated patty infused with tasajo and topped with sofrito aioli, onions, American cheese, and pickles. This dish, recognized by Eater LA as one of the city’s hottest burgers, reflects Si! Mon’s ethos of blending Central American flavors with California ingredients.